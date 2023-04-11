Filings may be down statewide, but judges in Baldwin and Mobile counties look at their caseloads and say the opposite. Many state lawmakers have filed bills to increase the number of circuit and district judges in these and other counties statewide.
“We will take whatever the legislators give us,” Baldwin County Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski said Monday. “I know that they are having some internal issues with whether reallocation is the proper way to do it or create new judgeships. That is political for them to figure out. We just need the help.”
Right now, two bills in the House of Representatives and three bills in the Senate are poised to answer that call for help, proposing new circuit and district judgeships for Autauga, Baldwin, Chilton, DeKalb, Elmore, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Shelby counties.
House Bill 183 and Senate Bills 39 and 41 suggest one new circuit judge for Autauga, Baldwin, Chilton, Elmore and Madison counties at a cost of $1.01 million in fiscal year 2025 and $1.35 million every year after.
Expanding on the previous plans, House Bill 145 and Senate Bill 144 would add another new circuit judge to Autauga, Baldwin, Chilton and Elmore counties, create new circuit judges in Lauderdale, Lee and Tuscaloosa counties and grant new district judgeships to Baldwin, Dekalb, Madison, Mobile and Shelby counties all over the next three years.
The 19th Circuit (which serves Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties), the 28th Circuit (Baldwin County) and the 23rd Circuit (Madison County) appeared at the top of the needs lists Rep. Troy Stubbs, R-Wetumpka, found when researching his House Bill 183, he said. Those circuits boast three, five and eight judges respectively.
Of the three courts, the 28th Circuit saw 10,884 cases, surpassing the 23rd Circuit’s 9,995 and the 19th Circuit’s 4,953, according to the Alabama Unified Judicial System’s Fiscal Year 2021 Report.
“I don’t think we’ve had a new circuit judge since Judge [Carmen] Bosch,” Stankoski said. “That was 20 years ago. Imagine how much the population has increased, and we haven’t got a new district judge since then.”
He estimated his docket held 600 civil cases and 800 criminal cases. Since the first of the year, almost 400 cases have already been filed for jury trials in Baldwin County.
“The citizens deserve to have their cases heard in a timely manner,” Stankoski said.
Stubbs explained his bill is an effort to help Alabama’s statewide caseload, attacking the issue a piece at a time.
“We have for several years had challenges as many parts of the state do with respect to caseloads and the ability to meet the needs in the courts,” Stubbs said Thursday. “After gathering additional information and looking at some of the reports with the judicial relocation and other general statistics, [we] identified that for the last several years there were three particular circuits kind of at the top of the list in terms of needs, so we moved forward with those three as something that will get the ball rolling and try to remedy the issues across the state.”
The same report shows Mobile County’s 13th Circuit ahead of Jefferson County’s 10th Circuit in terms of 2021 filings, 18,812 to 18,743. For perspective, Mobile County has 11 circuit court judges to Jefferson County’s 26.
No plan currently filed in either chamber would create a new circuit judgeship for Mobile County.
Presiding Circuit Judge S. Wesley Pipes said Mobile’s circuit court has a “tremendous need” for an additional district judge and two new circuit judges.
“I’m happy that some of the other counties in need have the opportunity to address that, but I would like for us to be able to address it as well,” Pipes said Tuesday. “We have more filings in the state than any other circuit. We disposed of more filings than any other circuit. We tried more jury trials in 2021 and 2022 than any other circuit by any metric, whether it’s per judge or just total.”
While some circuits and districts are included in more bills than others, Stubbs said he hopes his bill will inspire other legislators to consider what the courts in their constituencies need.
“I do recognize and certainly acknowledge that these are by all means not the only areas facing some challenge,” he said. “Most everyone acknowledges there is a need. It’s just a matter of how do we meet those needs and what needs do we have the ability to meet in the near term, and what can we do to meet all of the needs over time. That’s certainly a point of discussion and I acknowledge that I was willing to say ‘Let’s start with these three.’”
Stubbs’ bill has been read twice in the House of Representatives and referred favorably from the House Judiciary Committee. Members of the Ways and Means General Fund Committee received the bill for further review on April 6.
Local lawmakers in the House and the Senate said they support the effort to bring new judges to South Alabama as more and more people continue to make their homes there.
House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, said advancing the two House bills is a priority for this week’s meetings, though he received and read them late Thursday.
“We’re going to work on it,” Pringle said. “If you look at the caseload, Jefferson County has too many judges, but for political purposes, we can’t move them. Even though they don’t need them, we have to leave them there. They’re not working, and our judges are behind because they’re so overwhelmed. We need them here and we are going to work on trying to get them here.”
Backlogs of cases prevent plaintiffs from receiving swift justice, Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, agreed. Adding new judges would accelerate that process, they said.
“Baldwin County and Mobile County have working judge districts,” Simpson said. “Whatever bill we can pass to get more judges so that way we can have more help in our judicial system, that’s what I’m supportive of.”
Figures added a new judgeship in Mobile would give its circuit and district courts the opportunity to expand its bench with a Black judge, improving representation and addressing lengthy dockets at the same time.
“I am in support of additional judges if our dockets are being delayed,” she said. “The longer those dockets are, the longer it takes to get justice.”
