Four years is a long time to wait, especially when it concerns a roof over your head.
But after patiently waiting through a pandemic and supply-chain issues, one local woman and her family now have a home of their own.
At a ceremony at the home on Friday afternoon, Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama dedicated a four bedroom, two bathroom house to Taunja Burroughs and her three grandchildren.
A single grandmother, Burroughs and her grandchildren currently live with her mother and stepfather, where they all share one room.
As she walked in the front door of her new home with keys in hand, Burroughs was overcome with emotions to see all of her waiting and hard work finally come to fruition.
“I’ve been waiting and I’m just so excited that it’s finally all done,” Burroughs said. “Habitat has been great. Everytime I called, they were always there to give me an answer… Every time I needed something, they were there for me.”
While Habitat oversaw construction of the home with help from volunteers and Burroughs herself, she will pay it with a zero percent interest rate and will also be responsible for property taxes on the 1,280 square-foot residence.
Habitat Executive Director Courtney Rouse-Heinz said her organization’s mission in helping build homes for those needing them most, is to include them into the construction process.
“We’re so excited to do this today with her,” Rouse-Heinz said. “The great thing about Habitat is, we’re a hand up, not a handout. She actually worked on this house and helped build it… It’s just a wonderful hand-up for her.”
The home was built through Habitat’s Women Build program, which features women-led volunteer teams and allows females to show off their skills on the job site.
Rouse-Heinz said Habitat is in the process of constructing more homes and hopes to have more dedications on the horizon.
“We actually have two more across the street in Mobile Terrace that we hope we’ll be dedicating in the next month or so and we have another house that’s halfway done on Dauphin Island Parkway,” Rouse-Heinz said. “I’ve been talking to my construction director and we’re planning to construct two more.”
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
