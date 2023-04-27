Pleading for an end to the bickering that has become a feature of the monthly Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board meetings, City Councilors appointed a new member to the authority’s board of directors at a meeting Thursday evening.
After reviewing the resumes of eight citizens, councilors unanimously selected Eloise Hamilton to replace outgoing Director John Johnson.
Before Hamilton was officially nominated, Prichard Council President George McCall asked the nominee to come together with other members of the water board to help move the city forward.
“We spent a long time with this to make sure we chose the person best suited to go over there and represent the citizens and not themselves,” he said. “We were looking for someone to go to the water board to have harmony. Let’s move the city forward.”
McCall said the process for picking the candidates was extended to allow the council to pick the best one. He said he asked potential nominees to apply with resumes, in a departure for the process.
“I want to thank my colleagues for allowing me to introduce a plan to accept resumes,” he said. “It opened up (the process) to the entire city, not a particular district, not a friend. This gave the entire city a chance to engage and participate.”
Hamilton is a veteran in the industry, according to her resume. She has spent decades working for both the PWWSB and the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System as an executive assistant and a customer service manager, respectively. Her resume boasts recommendations from state Reps. and MAWSS board members Sam Jones and Barbara Drummond, as well as MAWSS Executive Director Bud McCrory and Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, among others.
In comments during the meeting, Hamilton thanked the council for putting their faith in her. She said she would not forget her mission to serve the citizens.
“Thank you so much for the confidence you placed in me,” Hamilton said. “I promise to do what’s good for the city and the water service. We have to work together.”
Councilwoman Annie Williams, who nominated Hamilton for the position, spoke about her knowledge of the water systems and her decades of experience.
“She is very knowledgeable, which is what we need over there,” Williams said. “I feel she would be the best person for the job over there.”
Councilwoman Ossia Edwards supported the nomination, asking Hamilton to be “objective and unbiased” in her work.
“Do what needs to be done,” Edwards said.
Hamilton will immediately take over for Johnson, whose term ended on April 23. PWWSB directors serve six year terms. Hamilton’s term will end in April of 2029.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
