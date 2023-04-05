The childhood home of Mobile baseball legend Hank Aaron will be relocated to a local city park and away from its current location next to a stadium that bears his name.
Mobile City spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed that Aaron’s home, which was converted into a museum shortly after Hank Aaron Stadium was built in 1997, will be moving to James Seals Park off of Texas Street. In a text message, Johnson wrote that the park might not be the structure’s permanent home.
“It’s still early in the process, but the hope is to have it relocated by early July,” he wrote.
In a statement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city worked with the Aaron family to find a location suitable for the home. The goal, he said, was to allow it to remain accessible to the public.
“Working with representatives of the Aaron family, we explored several potential locations for the Hank Aaron home before selecting Seals Park,” Stimpson said. “There, the house can be monitored and maintained by our staff in a location that is easily accessible to Mobilians and visitors who want to learn more about Hank Aaron’s lasting legacy.”
The long-time home run king’s legacy means a lot to the city for a number of reasons, District 2 Councilman William Carroll said about the move.
“I believed [the home] belonged in his community, which is Toulminville,” he said. “I never thought about putting it in Seals Park.”
If it’s temporary and is “something that needs to be done,” Carroll said he supports it. Although whatever happens, he wants to make sure the Aaron family is supportive.
It’s unclear at the moment what the move means for the future of Hank Aaron Stadium, the long-time home of the Southern League’s Mobile BayBears, before the team rocketed to Madison to become the Trash Pandas.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.