State Capital Building of Alabama.

Alabama State Capital in Montgomery, AL.

 By Jason Johnson

Bar and restaurant owners across the state could find their liquor liability insurance cheaper if a bill sponsored by a Baldwin County senator passes the House of Representatives next week.

Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said he sponsored Senate Bill 104 to bring a common-sense solution to a complicated cocktail involving Alabama’s 114-year-old alcohol service law, a 1991 Supreme Court of Alabama ruling and one of the worst Insurance Services Office (ISO) hazard ratings in the nation.

