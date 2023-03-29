Bar and restaurant owners across the state could find their liquor liability insurance cheaper if a bill sponsored by a Baldwin County senator passes the House of Representatives next week.
Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said he sponsored Senate Bill 104 to bring a common-sense solution to a complicated cocktail involving Alabama’s 114-year-old alcohol service law, a 1991 Supreme Court of Alabama ruling and one of the worst Insurance Services Office (ISO) hazard ratings in the nation.
The bill aims to create a wider standard of responsibility for employees serving alcohol, and make it easier for local businesses to afford the required insurance. It would undo an existing state law and place liability on servers who knowingly continue to serve drinks to an intoxicated person. Rates for insurance coverage are expected to decrease as a result of the revision.
“The restaurant and hospitality industry, obviously in South Baldwin County, is a big deal and pretty important, and I continued to get calls from restaurants and even from insurance agents who were having problems finding carriers that would provide the state-required liability coverage, or the premiums were astronomical because the number of carriers was so low,” Elliott said.
One of the many people with whom Elliott remembered discussing the issue said he paid $35,000 for $100,000 in coverage. Elliott called that transaction “crazy.”
“At that point, you’re well past where you should self-insure from a statistical standpoint,” he said. “But the state requires you to have insurance, so I kind of set about trying to figure out what that problem was.”
He found the Alabama Dram Shop Act of 1909 established penalties for bar owners who continue to serve intoxicated customers beyond their limit. Eight decades later, Alabama Supreme Court justices maintained the strict liability standard those penalties created when they ruled in McIsaac v. Monte Carlo Club Inc., a 1991 suit against a Mobile nightclub following a drunk-driving car accident.
On top of that, Elliott said, Alabama scored 10 in a recent ISO hazard risk rating for liquor liability, one of the lowest in the country. Georgia scored 4 and Florida and Mississippi scored 3, by comparison. He attributed the rating to Alabama being the only state in the nation with a strict liability law for alcohol service.
To his knowledge, this bill was the first effort in the Legislature to try and correct the expensive situation, Elliott said.
“This has been an issue that’s been around, but until it got as really as bad as it did in the last year or two, I don't think there was really the impetus to do anything about it,” Elliott said. “It just got to the point where you had insurance agents who were trying to sell a product they couldn't find [the coverage]. You had bar owners, restaurateurs, retailers trying to find something that was reasonably priced, and couldn’t come anywhere close to it.”
The bill was introduced in the Senate last Tuesday, referred to committee on Wednesday and passed on Thursday by a vote of 29-0, which proved to Elliott his colleagues in the upper chamber support the legislation.
He said legislators in the House of Representatives seem “ready and poised to move on this pretty quickly,” and expects them to vote on the bill when the session resumes April 4.
Several organizations promoting the entertainment and restaurant industries endorsed the bill, such as the Alabama Beverage Licensees Association and the Alabama Tourism Partnership.
Dorothy Overstreet, the owner and chef at Daphne’s Kitchen On Main, said Elliott’s bill would help reduce what has become a steadily growing expense for her fine-dining restaurant.
While she has never had a claim on her liquor liability insurance in the three years she has run Kitchen On Main, Overstreet said her cost for coverage quadrupled, significantly beyond what she made in sales.
“If it wouldn’t be that it was a big part of my business, I would consider not even carrying liquor because of the cost and the taxes and everything you already pay on liquor before you pay your liquor liability,” Overstreet said. “It was more than anything I paid out of my whole business as far as an insurance, a coverage, something that I had to have. That was the absolute largest bill that we paid this year, and I had to put mine in payments.”
She wondered how restaurants larger than hers stayed in business considering what a huge expense keeping the required coverage is for her 30-seat eatery.
“It's one of those things that if it continues to quadruple every year, you can forget it,” Overstreet said. “I wouldn’t be able to have liquor next year and I’m a fine dining restaurant that makes martinis and bourbon special drinks and Old Fashioneds, and that’s what people want when they have fine dining.”
It would be great if Elliott’s bill passed, she said, speaking for a staff who already takes alcohol rules seriously.
“I trust my servers,” Overstreet said. “We don’t serve anyone that’s underage, and we’ve been fortunate we’ve never really had to cut off more than one or two customers.
“I would have absolutely no problem with that.”
