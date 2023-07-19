Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune might be the 2023 Nappie winner for Hardest-Working Elected Official on the Eastern Shore, but he’s not Superman.
The former two-term councilman and current first-term mayor of the county’s largest city gave up his ownership of the popular Market by the Bay restaurant after he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer last year.
“We sold it last year,” LeJeune said about Market by the Bay. “It could be the mayor/restaurant or mayor/cancer, but cancer/mayor/restaurant wouldn’t work. We couldn’t quite do it all.”
After a year on the job, LeJeune said he got the diagnosis and almost immediately had surgery to remove the cancer. The operation was followed by six months of chemotherapy, which caused “good days” and “bad days” on the job.
“I had good days where I could get out and work and bad days where I couldn’t get out of the house,” he said. “I was fortunate to have great city directors and my assistant that would help move things along. It was pretty amazing what we were able to accomplish.”
LeJeune rang the bell in February of this year and is now cancer-free. He is proud of the accomplishments he and the city have gone forward with in his time as mayor. In the roughly two and a half years since his election, LeJeune touted the city’s first-ever splash pad and an all-inclusive playground that allows disabled children and able-bodied children to play together.
“That’s huge,” he said.
The mayor also touted the beginning of construction on a new city animal shelter, as well as a $3.5 million bayfront project and the installation of six new pickleball courts.
“It has been great,” LeJeune said of being Daphne’s mayor. “It has been busy, but great and we’ve been getting a lot of things done in the city.”
LeJeune touts his success in his previous eight years as a member of the Daphne City Council, representing District 6.
“It was a good experience,” he said. “Having an understanding of that side of the job has really helped me to work with the council to get things done.”
Despite the challenges of the first term, LeJeune said, he plans to run for reelection in 2025 because there’s still a lot left to accomplish, including a 20-year comprehensive plan called Envision Daphne 2040.
LeJeune has been married to his wife, Christina, for 26 years. They have three children, Alexis, Liberty and Xander.
