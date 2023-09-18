Residents living in Mobile County Commission District 2 will have a new candidate to consider representing their interests when the election rolls around next fall.
Semmes resident, business owner and Mobile County Board of School Commissioner Douglas Harwell officially announced his intention to seek the county commission seat currently held by Connie Hudson.
Harwell, whose term on the school board will end in November 2024, has served in the position for 12 years, representing West Mobile, Semmes, Tanner Williams, Wilmer, Georgetown, Chunchula and Citronelle.
In a release, Harwell cited his experience as a school board member in dealing with various issues such as opening new schools, giving employees pay raises and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as keys for a successful campaign to join the commission.
“It has been an honor to serve students, families and school system employees for more than a decade,” Harwell said in a statement. “I appreciate voters allowing me to have two terms on the school board. We have accomplished a great deal during my time on the school board… Everything I’ve learned on the school board will help me be an effective county commissioner.”
Starting his career working with MAWSS before getting a position with Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority, Harwell eventually obtained a degree in business administration from the University of Mobile. In 2010, he founded Harwell and Company LLC., an asphalt paving and concrete contractor.
“Utilizing my expertise as a road construction contractor and 20-plus years in the utilities field will successfully serve our citizens on the County Commission,” Harwell said. “The citizens of Mobile County deserve a leader’s voice for safe, efficient roads and access to public utilities.”
Harwell has developed a “G.R.O.W” platform — Goals, Relationships, Opportunities and Workforce — as part of his campaign which focuses on topics he believes are priorities as a “Christian, conservative business leader.”
Those issues range from economic development, maintaining a well-trained workforce, strong infrastructure and a “safe, enjoyable quality of life.”
“My goal as a county commissioner is to continue growing opportunities for citizens to have good jobs, access to housing and safe communities,” Harwell said.
As he begins his campaign, Harwell said he looks forward to working alongside citizens, community groups, churches, mental health providers and other organizations to address critical problems.
“As a husband, father and grandfather who wants to ensure our community is a great place to live for all families, I will devote myself 100 percent to securing better opportunities with a promising future for the next generation,” Harwell said in the statement.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.