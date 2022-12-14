Friends, family members and local leaders gathered in the Cypress Auditorium at the Mobile County Public School System [MCPSS] campus on Wednesday morning as a new board of commissioners member officially joined the ranks.
District 4 Commissioner Johnny Hatcher was sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday, cementing his place as the fifth board member after longtime member Bill Foster retired in November.
While his time with the board has been limited thus far, Hatcher said he and the board are off to a strong start with their relationship and he is looking forward to what's ahead.
“It’s a very big challenge, but I’m up for it,” Hatcher said. “Me and the other board members have been working very well together and are very receptive and we look forward to doing some things together to make Mobile County Schools a lot stronger and better.”
After being sworn in, Hatcher addressed the crowd, telling the story of how he came to the decision to run for the position on the school board.
“When we first started this journey, I asked them if they were okay with it because I wasn’t going to do it unless they were okay with it,” Hatcher said. “My wife told me, ‘if you’re going to run for anything, run for something that matters like the school board.’ So that’s what I did.”
Fellow board member Reginald Crenshaw closed out the ceremony welcoming Hatcher to the board while stressing the importance of working together to move the school system forward.
“We take this job very seriously and we understand and know that Commissioner Hatcher will do the same,” Crenshaw said. “We’re looking forward to Mr. Hatcher taking the reins and running with us as a team. Even though we represent our individual districts, we vote on everything together.”
Work session
Following the swearing in ceremony, board members met to discuss the agenda for the upcoming monthly board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
Most notably among the agenda items is the approval of the selection of an architectural company for implementation of turf fields for football stadiums at Baker, Blount, Alma Bryant, Citronelle, Mary G. Montgomery and Theodore High Schools. According to Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, once the six stadiums have the projects completed, every stadium under the MCPSS umbrella would have turf fields.
All told, the board plans to vote on over $5 million worth of agenda items ranging from new learning programs to roof repairs for multiple schools at its regular board meeting.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.