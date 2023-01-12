Grande Batture Oysters'

Grande Batture Oysters' floating cages near Sandy Bay in the Mississippi Sound. 

Because of recent rainfall possibly containing bacteria, the Alabama Department of Public Health closed shellfish harvesting in Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay until further notice.

A Wednesday afternoon press release said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris’s closure order will end “as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.”

