Because of recent rainfall possibly containing bacteria, the Alabama Department of Public Health closed shellfish harvesting in Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay until further notice.
A Wednesday afternoon press release said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris’s closure order will end “as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.”
ADPH Environmental Supervisor Byron Webb attributed the possible contamination to heavy amounts of rain flowing downriver from Birmingham and Montgomery.
Doug Ankersen of Grand Batture Oysters told Lagniappe the order shutters one of the company’s major oyster farms near Dauphin Island. Closing for the foreseeable future means they will not be able to harvest their usual thousands of oysters per week.
“We can keep doing a certain amount of work, we just can’t harvest,” he said, noting closures like this one are just “part of dealing with Mother Nature.”
ADPH last issued similar closure orders in August and March.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.