Health officials are advising Mobile County residents to take extra precautions after testing on one mosquito was positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), which is “very severe” if contracted by both humans and horses.
According to Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) Health Officer Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Friday morning the agency’s vector services division trapped and tested a mosquito from the 36582 zip code area (Theodore, Mobile, Tillman’s Corner) which returned positive for the virus.
EEE is a rare mosquito and avian-borne encephalitis virus that is considered very rare, according to Michaels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states approximately 30 percent of people who contract EEE die as a result. Survivors typically have ongoing neurologic damage.
Michaels said the health department will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys at residents in the immediate area.
There are no human vaccines to prevent EEE or medicines developed to treat the virus. A vaccine is available for horses. The disease can not be transmitted between horses and humans.
“The Mobile County Health Department advises the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to ‘Drain and Cover,’” Dr. Michaels said.
CHD’s Vector Services division sets traps for mosquitoes throughout the county, which allows them to regularly track mosquito species, estimate population numbers and test for viruses. A “vector” is any insect, rodent, or animal capable of carrying and transmitting diseases to humans.
EEE derives from a cycle between culiseta melanura mosquitoes and certain birds, and then can later bridge over to humans and horses.
Here are some precautions you can take:
Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying
Cover skin with clothing or appropriate repellent.
Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
An online portal is available to help the public request assistance from Vector Services and receive feedback on their request to deal with mosquitoes or rodents. To learn more about the department, you may visit https://mchd.org/vector-control.
From there, you can find a link and a QR code to access the new online portal for ordering services. The telephone numbers for those without internet access are 251-690- 8124 for Mosquito Control and 251-690-8819 for Rodent Control.
