Mosquito

Health officials are advising Mobile County residents to take extra precautions after testing on one mosquito was positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), which is “very severe” if contracted by both humans and horses.

According to Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) Health Officer Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, Friday morning the agency’s vector services division trapped and tested a mosquito from the 36582 zip code area (Theodore, Mobile, Tillman’s Corner) which returned positive for the virus.

