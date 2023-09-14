To those who knew him, Victor Birch was a man who would give you the shirt off his back — literally.
“It was at a friend gathering and somebody commented on his shirt and he took it off and gave it to them,” Bettina Lemmons said. “He was an amazing person and he was supportive of everybody.”
Lemmons, one of the members of Birch’s Blue Bombers running group who, along with Birch’s wife Anne, attended a disposition hearing for Aubrey Aaron Pate on Thursday morning, donning “Justice for Victor” buttons.
Pate, a 23-year-old Wilmer man, is accused of killing Birch in a September 2022 collision on Rangeline Road as the 61-year-old Birch was headed to train for an upcoming Ironman competition. Pate was driving south on Rangeline Road that day when he crossed over the centerline, as his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado struck Birch’s 2009 Scion XB head-on, according to the accident report. The responding officer at the time of the crash was of the opinion Pate was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
On April 18, a grand jury returned an indictment of Pate, charging him with manslaughter, a Class B felony, which carries a penalty between two and 20 years in prison.
At the hearing in front of Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Davis, defense attorney Jeff Dean requested more time to work on a plea deal.
While Davis ultimately agreed to move a hearing for Pate back to Oct. 12 to give the defense more time to work out a deal, Birch’s family and friends said they prefer the case go before a jury.
“He [Pate] needs to know that you can’t just kill someone and drive away,” Anne Birch said. “It’s not right for someone to just go on and live their life when he’s killed someone.”
Based on court records, Pate has had a long history of infractions behind the wheel. On two separate occasions, Pate was cited for driving with a suspended license. He was also pulled over multiple times for running red lights, passing vehicles illegally and even driving on the wrong side of the road in April 2018.
Because of his previous record, Birch said she wants to ensure Pate is held accountable in order to prevent more accidents from happening in the future.
“We would like to see this young man be held accountable because he’s had a horrible history of reckless driving,” Birch said. “He needs to be accountable because he’s going to kill someone else. I hate to see a young man ruin his life, but he did it the minute he stepped into that truck and drove.”
While the outpouring of support from those who knew her husband has been “incredible,” Birch said the loss has had a major impact on her children who live in Boston, Massachusetts and Colorado.
“It’s been really hard on them because they’ve been so removed from family and support,” Birch said. “My kids were only 30 and 32 when their dad was killed and you shouldn’t lose a healthy parent at that age.”
Lagniappe reached out to Deen for comment on the case, but that request was not returned by time of publication.
