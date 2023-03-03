Sandra Rackard says Spanish military leader Bernardo de Galvez should be more widely recognized for helping Americans in the fight for independence. His statue (pictured) stands in Mobile's Spanish Plaza.
Most people would be surprised to learn that Mobile Bay played an important part in America’s war for independence, Sandra Rackard said. That is why she decided to honor the local people who fought the British Army between 1780 and 1781 with a remembrance ceremony she says is the first.
“We don’t think about the Revolution being on the Gulf Coast,” Rackard, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said. “To me, the importance of the day is to educate the public in Mobile and surrounding areas about the Revolutionary War and its role in Mobile.”
Members of that group, the Children of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution and other Revolutionary War heritage groups will host the commemoration of the Battle of Fort Charlotte (now known as Fort Conde) and the Battle of Spanish Fort. The program features a 21-gun salute, a wreath-laying for veterans of all wars, a historical lecture and a reception.
Rackard said that Spanish military leader Bernardo de Galvez led American and Spanish forces in both conflicts, and should be more locally recognized for helping keep the British out of the bay.
“Galvez actually won three battles: New Orleans, Mobile and Pensacola,” she said. “He saved the Gulf Coast for American colonists, prevented the British from taking all three ports over and owning our land.
“It was the most important battle along the Gulf Coast of America and nobody knows about it.”
Rackard said storms ruined Galvez’s forces before all three battles and forced him back to Cuba to regroup. When he returned with replenished arms and supplies, Galvez won the day all three times.
In Spanish Fort, Galvez left a skeleton force of roughly 200 or 300 men to keep watch against British advances in late 1780. That group successfully repelled a British force of 700 in the following January.
“If he had not left that garrison of men here, Mobile would probably have been recaptured,” Rackard said.
She hopes people who attend the Saturday ceremony will leave with a better appreciation for local history of the Mobile Bay area’s early colonial era.
“I think first and foremost they will become aware, better aware of our local history as far as the Revolution because most people don’t have a clue.
“Lots of Mobilians have ancestors that probably were in [Fort Conde] or around when those cannons were going off and all those shots were being fired to win that battle by the Spanish against the British, and they could have been killed or injured.”
The ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Mardi Gras park on Saturday, March 11.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.