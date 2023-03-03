General Galvez Spanish Plaza

Sandra Rackard says Spanish military leader Bernardo de Galvez should be more widely recognized for helping Americans in the fight for independence. His statue (pictured) stands in Mobile's Spanish Plaza.

Most people would be surprised to learn that Mobile Bay played an important part in America’s war for independence, Sandra Rackard said. That is why she decided to honor the local people who fought the British Army between 1780 and 1781 with a remembrance ceremony she says is the first.

“We don’t think about the Revolution being on the Gulf Coast,” Rackard, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said. “To me, the importance of the day is to educate the public in Mobile and surrounding areas about the Revolutionary War and its role in Mobile.”

