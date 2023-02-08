Memory Keeper statue

Mobile artists (Left to right) Frank Ledbetter and Charles Smith stand behind "The Memory Keeper," their latest sculpture dedicated at the Africatown Heritage House on Friday afternoon.

Local artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter created “The Memory Keeper” as a never-ending perspective of Africatown’s history, they said when the Mobile County Commission unveiled the monolith at the Africatown Heritage House Feb. 3.

The steel monolith covered in raised figures of African wildlife and symbols representing the lives of the 110 people brought into Mobile as slaves in 1860 is the latest collaboration between the two men. District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood ordered they create the statue for the community in her district.

