Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Local artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter created “The Memory Keeper” as a never-ending perspective of Africatown’s history, they said when the Mobile County Commission unveiled the monolith at the Africatown Heritage House Feb. 3.
The steel monolith covered in raised figures of African wildlife and symbols representing the lives of the 110 people brought into Mobile as slaves in 1860 is the latest collaboration between the two men. District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood ordered they create the statue for the community in her district.
Ledbetter explained Smith taught him Africatown’s origin with the Clotilda slave ship, and that he came to view the markings representing the 110 as individual human souls.
“I think we need to remember that we all bleed red,” he said. “I think that’s God’s way of telling us that we’re all brothers and sisters.”
Smith said the 110 Africans survived because of their dedication to community and family.
“We had to look at it as a family unit, because these people were not supposed to exist,” he said. “We had to come up with different areas in this particular piece where you have things that would remind you of family, remind you of resilience, the survival end, the spiritual, the whole nine yards.”
An audience of around 100 community members, elected officials and descendants of Africatown’s founders gathered around the statue when Smith and Ledbetter removed its black shroud. Gasps of awe turned into the hurried snapping of pictures as they pondered the sculpture’s every detail.
To Jeremy Ellis, the president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, “The Memory Keeper” embodies not only the tragedy of the transatlantic passage and the evils of slavery, but also the resilience of the people who endured it and established new lives for themselves once they became free.
“In order to appreciate this piece, you must understand the role and responsibilities of a memory keeper,” Ellis said. “One of the first things that came up when I Googled ‘memory keeper’ was a memory keeper as a caregiver to help people with dementia relive and recall memories. I immediately thought that Chris and Frank had a sense of humor. Using my imagination, were they implying America had dementia?”
Ellis explained that as Black history curricula around the country are under attack, everyone is responsible for reminding America of its past and the reconciliation it needs to move forward.
“For all the descendants that tell the stories of the 110, they are memory keepers,” he said. “So, while we honor this dedication and the accomplishment of artists Charles Smith and Frank Ledbetter, we must always remember those 110 enslaved Africans aboard Clotilda, their strength, courage, resilience, perseverance.”
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Africatown’s story is being told on an international scale, and the world’s residents are eager to come and meet the descendant community in person.
“Commissioner Ludgood deserves a tremendous amount of thanks and applause for all that she’s done to bring this together,” he said. “While there are so many various groups that made this happen, I think she is the anchor we all look to from time to time to make sure that we stay headed in the right direction.
“We will support this effort for as long as I am the mayor, and I think I speak for the City Council when I say that.”
Meg Fowler, the director of the History Museum of Mobile, said memorial sculptures like “The Memory Keeper” serve as physical, undeniable reminders of the past they commemorate.
“It is often our way as people to forget, but stories of this magnitude, of this importance, call us to remember,” she said. “A community like Africatown or a community of descendants is joined by shared memories that are sustained through generations and nurtured through storytelling.
“Today we celebrate a work of art that is inserted into the landscape of our city and into the landscape of our collective memory.”
Fowler also announced the Africatown Heritage House will open its exhibit of Clotilda artifacts and other items of significance to Africatown July 8 after several days of celebration.
“This project has been years in the making and it would not have happened without the steadfast support of Commissioner Ludgood and the many partners who have spoken before me,” Fowler said. “Suffice it to say that this, too, will be a space of shared memories, another memory keeper of the stories of the 110.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.