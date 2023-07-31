Moment of discovery

Ben Raines holds the first piece of Clotilda to see the light of day in 160 years. Raines and a team from the University of Southern Mississippi discovered the wreck in April of 2018, though it was not confirmed and announced until May of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Joe Turner)

 Photo courtesy of Joe Turner

The History Museum of Mobile will correct an exhibit at the Africatown Heritage House and give Mobile journalist Ben Raines credit for discovering the Clotilda in 2019, Raines announced on a local radio show Monday.

Speaking on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile,” Raines recalled a story Lagniappe previously reported on Wednesday, July 26 about the museum’s decision not to include his successful 2019 discovery of the last slave ship to enter the U.S. Instead of crediting him or any person with the find, a panel in the museum reads the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) “announced positive identification” of the Clotilda’s wreckage in the Mobile River.

