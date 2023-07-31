Ben Raines holds the first piece of Clotilda to see the light of day in 160 years. Raines and a team from the University of Southern Mississippi discovered the wreck in April of 2018, though it was not confirmed and announced until May of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Joe Turner)
The History Museum of Mobile will correct an exhibit at the Africatown Heritage House and give Mobile journalist Ben Raines credit for discovering the Clotilda in 2019, Raines announced on a local radio show Monday.
Speaking on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile,” Raines recalled a story Lagniappe previously reported on Wednesday, July 26 about the museum’s decision not to include his successful 2019 discovery of the last slave ship to enter the U.S. Instead of crediting him or any person with the find, a panel in the museum reads the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) “announced positive identification” of the Clotilda’s wreckage in the Mobile River.
History Museum of Mobile Director Meg McCrummen Fowler, Ph.D. said curators wrote the panel with input from AHC and its archaeologists. The decision not to mention Raines as the man who found the Clotilda is based upon the thought that many people in Mobile knew where its wreckage was, Fowler said, and keeps the Heritage House’s focus on the 110 Africans brought to Mobile on it in 1860.
On Monday, Raines told “Midday Mobile” host Sean Sullivan he spoke with Fowler earlier that day, and she said AHC “misled” her about how the Clotilda was found. The panel in the Heritage House, Fowler told Raines, will soon be rewritten to reflect Raines’ discovery.
“She was going by what the state’s historic commission told her,” Raines said. “We have it coming from Meg [that] this is the story they were telling her.”
He explained at length how marine archaeologist James Delgado, AHC State Archaeologist Stacye Hathorn and AHC Executive Director Lisa Jones have tried to leave his contribution to the Clotilda story out of the historical record.
Raines said the AHC retracted its initial announcement of the Clotilda’s finding at the board of directors’ request because it did not credit him with the discovery. National Geographic did the same thing with a news feature story written about the Clotilda when Raines protested its inaccuracy, he said.
Because he wants to see the Clotilda raised from the river and displayed in a museum, Raines said the AHC is working to undermine his discovery. He said the AHC is “preserving the status quo” rather than the Clotilda by leaving it to “rot” in the mud where it currently lies.
He called the AHC’s effort to distort the history of the Clotilda’s discovery “a public corruption scandal.”
“We’re seeing the truth prevail and it’s great,” Raines said. “I’m happy for the museum to reflect the truth because it makes it that much harder for these charlatans to say they found it ever again.”
Before it has even been published, Raines called the AHC’s forthcoming report on the Clotilda’s structural condition into question, and said the public should not trust its findings because its authors, Delgado and Hathorn, have not told the truth before.
“A liar is someone who tells lies. They’ve been caught doing that,” Raines said. “We cannot let Alabama corruption keep [the Clotilda] buried forever.”
