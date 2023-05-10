Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail van

The Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail conducts tours around Mobile and Africatown from a van like this one, stopping at spots with historical significance to Black Mobilians. 

 Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail

Honoring the contributions of Black Mobilians drives the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail’s upcoming Heritage Weekend, but Karlos Finley and David Clark agree, telling this history can also boost Mobile’s cultural heritage tourism.

“There’s an economic significance because we want butts in beds and seats at tables,” Finley, the nonprofit’s president, said. “And it's an avenue to bring us all closer together by knowing our history, by understanding how we have all contributed to this great experience called the United States of America, and how all those contributions are significant.”

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.