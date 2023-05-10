Honoring the contributions of Black Mobilians drives the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail’s upcoming Heritage Weekend, but Karlos Finley and David Clark agree, telling this history can also boost Mobile’s cultural heritage tourism.
“There’s an economic significance because we want butts in beds and seats at tables,” Finley, the nonprofit’s president, said. “And it's an avenue to bring us all closer together by knowing our history, by understanding how we have all contributed to this great experience called the United States of America, and how all those contributions are significant.”
The trail plans to celebrate the Excelsior Band at its annual Griot Awards Gala on Friday, May 19, preview a new home museum and event space at the Historic Franklin House & Gallery on Saturday, May 20, and pedal through Africatown and downtown with an Underground Railroad Bike Tour on Sunday, May 21.
It will be a weekend of redeeming the past for a better future, Finley said, recognizing where Mobile was and where it can go tomorrow.
“We chose the Excelsior Band back in 2019, and they were going to be our Griot Award recipients [that year], but COVID-19 shut us down,” he said. “This year happens to be their 140th anniversary, so it’s perfect.”
In African culture, a griot is responsible for keeping a tribe’s history alive and imparting that duty to the next generation. The past and present members of the Excelsior Band demonstrate that tradition with every Mardi Gras parade they lead and event they play throughout the year, not to mention mentoring tomorrow’s musicians through their youth orchestra program, Finley said.
“That’s how the Excelsior Band typifies what a griot does,” he said. “They’re passing that tradition along.”
Dr. James Alexander Franklin, Finley’s maternal grandfather, lived and worked in what is now the Historic Franklin House & Gallery on North Ann Street when he practiced medicine in the Azalea City from 1919 to 1972. The house will serve as a gallery and museum to his career and as a future event space for meetings.
Franklin fled Evergreen, Alabama, after his work healing a White woman of the Spanish Flu crossed racial lines in place at the time and drew the ire of local leaders, Finley said. Franklin was known as a doctor who would help anyone regardless of their ability to pay him. That reputation led the people who founded Franklin Primary Health Center to name their system of clinics after the late doctor, Finley said.
The irony of the situation is, Finley said, Franklin Primary is set to open a new clinic in Evergreen, the same town that refused Franklin’s help a century ago, the same weekend his grandfather’s memory will be honored in Mobile.
“You cannot make it up,” Finley said.
The weekend ends with a bike tour winding from Heart of Mary School north to Africatown, south to the site of Mobile’s slave market and back to Stone Street Baptist Church.
For years, Finley said, the trail has treated groups of people riding the National Underground Railroad Bike Tour from Mobile to Canada to historic tours of the city. This year is the first time the organization gave a formal invitation to the bicyclists mimicking the route enslaved people took toward freedom, he said.
Carlos Williams, the executive director of the Southern District of Alabama Federal Defenders and the first Black president of the Mobile Bar Association, is slated to lead the tour.
It is a weekend of fundraising and exposure for the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail, but the events exemplify what Mobile has to offer as an international destination for cultural heritage tourism.
Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark said the trail has been “a very important attraction” for Mobile for almost 20 years, and expected its popularity to grow as museums highlighting Africatown and the Clotilda slave ship come to fruition.
“I say that cultural heritage tourism for Mobile is going to be our fastest-growing segment of tourism for the next 10 to 15 years,” Clark said.
He estimated 500,000 visitors could come to Mobile after the Africatown Heritage House Museum opens in July and a possible boat tour to the Clotilda site opens by summer’s end.
“If you think about that, 500,000 visitors a year is $150 million to $200 million in impact,” Clark said. “That’s big economic impact, big humanitarian impact.”
Authentic tourism experiences that uplift humanity like those found in Mobile are what people look for these days, he added. Understanding history has the power to unite people around a common cause and the potential to make the world a better place.
Finley remembered selling out of hourly tours at Sunday’s Explore Mobile Day, and pointed to that popularity as an example of the reach Mobile’s story has.
“People from around the country and around the world really understand the importance of Alabama’s cultural heritage and its oldest city’s cultural heritage,” Finley said. “We see nothing but infinite gains going forward as we continue to share this history.”
For ticketing information on the weekend’s events, head to www.dffaaht.org.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.