The “Best Mobilian Right Now” Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols says she became a viral TikTok sensation by accident. But now with a basket full of roughly 15 million “tater tots," it is no accident she has been voted the 2023 Nappies’ “Best Local Social Media Influencer.”
The Semmes-Wilmer line in rural Mobile County seems like an unlikely home for a worldwide internet sensation. But that’s exactly where you’ll find the country home of Ophelia Nichols, more affectionately known by her millions of TikTok followers as the one and only “Mama Tot.”
With roughly 15 million subscribers across all platforms, Nichols is famous for her sweet Southern twang and heartfelt (and often comedic) videos, where she offers motherly advice, candidly shares her life and offers personalized messages of encouragement and inclusion for those in need. She also has fun weekly features like “Taster Tuesday” and “Sip It or Dip It Saturday,” where she “tries alcohol so you don’t have to.”
Nichols said she stumbled her way into TikTok fame in 2020 completely by accident, nearly two years later than most other viral influencers launched. Though her channel is now a dependable source of personal income, she said, she has made a point to limit her sponsorships, be herself and prioritize outreach to her “Tots.”
She joined the app and created her iconic account “Shoelover99” to be a “watcher” and to laugh at videos her teenage children would forward her. She said the username was thrown together simply because she loves shoes and always has.
At the time, Nichols was working full-time at the Lagniappe Furniture Store in Mobile and was scrolling through posts on her break time when she encountered a reel that gripped her.
“I came across a video of a teenage girl about 16 or 17,” she said. “She got a new dress that day and all she wanted to do was to come home and show her mom this new dress that she felt she looked good in. The response she got from her mom was quite like the responses I would get from mine — you’re too fat for that, you need to take it back — you know, just not very nice.”
Nichols said she immediately called her daughter.
“I said, ‘Can you please tell me how to make a TikTok fast, in a hurry — I’ve got to get to this girl like right now I gotta talk to her,’” she said.
After a five-minute crash course, Nichols propped up her phone in the furniture store breakroom and hit record.
“I started it with, ‘Hey there, Little Tater Tot.’ You know, I had a moment like that, too.’”
She said she posted the response video and laid her phone down.
“After 30 minutes, I quickly realized what going viral was like,” she said.
Thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of views began pouring over the video, saying things like, “I feel safe here,” “I wish I had a mother like that” and “I want to be a Tater Tot.” Within an hour, the video had more than a million impressions.
The moniker “Mama Tot” quickly gained traction among her fans.
Nichols said her parents both have inspired her to do what she’s doing now — each in very polarized ways: her father, because she has embraced his example, and her mother, because Nichols has risen above her.
She said her father gave her her sense of humor and described him as the beacon of light in their household, accepting, loving and funny. Her mother, on the other hand, was “none of those things.”
“You know, I’m not perfect and I’ve cussed a few heifers out in my life, but there’s one thing my dad taught me and that was how to be a good person,” Nichols said. “I just literally was born that way because of him. I lost him when I was 13. I remember being in my room by myself and praying. And I told the good Lord, ‘I will do everything you want me to do. I’m gonna be everything you want me to be.’”
She said life with her mother was contentious and she was often told she wouldn’t amount to anything other than a “high school dropout and a single mom.”
“I might have been that for a minute, but I didn’t stay in it,” Nichols said. “I got told a lot of things from her — man, was she wrong.”
Nichols has been married to Derrick Nichols, also known as “Papa Tot,” for 13 years and has four children, one of whom was murdered last year in Prichard. She said going through the process of grief has been a rollercoaster of good days and bad days.
After sowing seeds of hope and encouragement to millions of her followers, she said those very same people are now giving her encouragement and strength to persevere.
“They love me to pieces, so that’s probably my proudest moment with all of this,” Nichols said.
