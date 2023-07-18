The Semmes-Wilmer line in rural Mobile County seems like an unlikely home for a worldwide internet sensation. But that’s exactly where you’ll find the country home of Ophelia Nichols, more affectionately known by her millions of TikTok followers as the one and only “Mama Tot.”

With roughly 15 million subscribers across all platforms, Nichols is famous for her sweet Southern twang and heartfelt (and often comedic) videos, where she offers motherly advice, candidly shares her life and offers personalized messages of encouragement and inclusion for those in need. She also has fun weekly features like “Taster Tuesday” and “Sip It or Dip It Saturday,” where she “tries alcohol so you don’t have to.”

Nappies

The “Best Mobilian Right Now” Ophelia “Mama Tot” Nichols says she became a viral TikTok sensation by accident. But now with a basket full of roughly 15 million “tater tots," it is no accident she has been voted the 2023 Nappies’ “Best Local Social Media Influencer.”
Nappies

Ophelia "Mama Tot" at the Dew Drop Inn in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)
@shoelover99 #answer to @Beeeckymoomoo14 ♬ original sound - ophelia 🦋

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.