It was standing-room only at Semmes City Hall on Thursday night as city officials held a town hall to discuss plans for annexation.
Roughly 139 people were in attendance at the town hall to hear the city’s plans for annexing more properties into the city limits, as well as ask questions about city services, property taxes and other topics that could be affected by the moves.
When the city of Mobile released four maps related to the annexation into West Mobile, it was met with resistance from Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook.
In a Facebook post, Van Hook laid out Mobile’s plans for annexation, as well as claiming if the plans go through, it could “hinder the growth and the future of our community.”
During the town hall, Van Hook and various city officials laid out their plans for annexing areas and spoke about benefits for annexation and those living inside the city limits, ranging from the right to vote, various city ordinances and maintenance to roads and rights-of-way.
One service soon to be offered by the city that will only be available to those living inside the city limits will be a debris service, which has been years in the making and is now coming to fruition, as the truck needed for the operation was finally delivered to the city. The service will primarily pick up yard debris for residents starting out, but could be expanded to other services.
Van Hook spoke to Lagniappe following the town hall and said the high turnout holds promise for the city’s hopes moving forward.
“We’ve been holding these meetings for a little over a year now and a lot of times there would be only ten or so people show up,” Van Hook said. “We’ve had great success holding meetings like this and being informational. Putting the myths about zoning and annexation to rest.”
“We’re not here to fight over the property with Mobile,” Van Hook added.. “Mobile put out their plan and we wanted to follow suit with ours.”
Asked if any taxes will be affected in the annexation, Van Hook said since the city of Semmes doesn’t have an ad valorem tax, taxes would not be affected.
Annexing more properties means more residents are within the city limits, which in turn would bring more development to the city as well as the possibility for applying for more grants due to a higher population.
As a result of being a relatively new municipality after incorporating in 2011, in order to annex more properties into the city limits, Semmes has to jump through different hoops other municipalities wouldn’t have had to years prior.
Semmes initially considered annexation by utilizing a referendum vote but 60 percent of property owners already signed annexation petitions, which the city didn’t have at the time. The city could also annex through legislation, but Van Hook said he did not want to force those who didn’t want to come into the city to do so.
Now, the city has had to utilize the door-to-door campaign to attempt to get people to sign annexing petitions to have their property annexed into the city. Additionally, any properties wishing to be annexed into the city must be contiguous to property already in the city limits meaning the property lines have to be touching.
Attendees at the town hall were able to fill out a petition for annexation on the spot as well if they were interested in annexing. The applications would then go to the City Council for consideration.
So far, the door-to-door approach by Van Hook and the city has resulted in 74 annexations in the last year with five more annexation petitions signed at the town hall.
With the turnout of the town hall, combined with the relative success of the door-to-door campaign, Van Hook said the plans are to keep pushing forward in the attempt to annex more properties into the city.
“We’re going to keep holding these meetings for as long as it takes,” Van Hook said. “A vote by referendum is not in the works for us anytime soon. When we incorporated 12 years ago, it really pushed us back to square one. But we’re going to keep going door-to-door and doing what we’re doing.”
