With a possible threat to state and federal funding looming, the Mobile City Council could, as soon as next week, vote to bring its historic development commission in line with state law.
However, an affirmative vote to bring the commission’s structure into compliance with Montgomery’s wishes could sap power from councilors in the form of appointments, which would be given instead to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.
“We were grandfathered in,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll told proponents of the measure. “The city tried to change it in 2009 or 2010 and the council didn’t support it because of issues with the appointing authority. Appointments go to the mayor’s office with this.”
A concern for Carroll is that whoever is mayor in the future could appoint a member who lives in West Mobile, miles away from most of the city’s historic districts, to serve.
“I’ve lived in downtown my whole life,” Carroll said. “This is a big concern for me.”
It is true the city was grandfathered in at one point in time, as Mobile’s 1972 ordinance establishing the Mobile Historical Development Commission and the Architecural Review Board (ARB) predates the state’s law on the issue. However, attorney Bruce McGowin told councilors that an ordinance amendment in 2002 took the city out of compliance. Being out of compliance could threaten funding for the organization, as well as its overall authority.
“The state could challenge its authority,” McGowin told councilors. “The city could lose both state and federal funding.”
Specifically, not bringing its ordinance in compliance with state law could result in the city losing Certified Local Government status under the state’s Historic Preservation Office. Failing to maintain the status could result in it being harder for the city to obtain grants for historic preservation work in the future. This means funding for the Africatown National Register District nomination, research of the Twelve Mile Island Ship Graveyard and development of new design guidelines for the ARB could all dry up.
Council attorney Michael Linder essentially agreed with McGowin’s opinion because the city updated its historic preservation ordinance in 2002 that it was no longer grandfathered in with the state law and could be considered out of compliance. Although, he argued there could be some wiggle room.
“The council can do what it pleases,” Linder said. “There’s legal support for both sides. It could be argued that the grandfather clause for Mobile is permanent no matter what changes the city makes.”
McGowin also corrected Carroll, adding that the mayor would not appoint members, but would make recommendations that would be voted up or down by the council. Currently, McGowin said, a total of 32 different organizations make recommendations to the council on membership. In addition, the mayor’s office and all three county commissioners can make recommendations. The MHDC can have as many as 80 members.
Despite the correction, Carroll said it was nice to be able to make a phone call when an appointment came up and make recommendations. That, presumably, would not happen if the mayor’s office became the appointing authority.
Another change that would put Mobile’s ordinance in compliance with state law would be a change in how appeals are handled. Right now, appeals of a decision by the ARB are heard by council. If the council adopts the new ordinance, appeals will go directly to Mobile County Circuit Court.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, chairman of the council’s rules committee called a meeting of the group to discuss the ordinance. The meeting is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Brookley by the Bay
The city announced it had completed the master plan for the Brookley by the Bay park. The plan includes multiple beaches, kayak launches, an amphitheater, a playground and other amenities.
Following the council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he was excited the park has gotten to this point.
“It’s a milestone and it’s very exciting,” he said.
The public interest in the project was evident, Stimpson said, in the amount of participation during workshops leading up to the master plan’s creation. Stimpson said it “set a new mark for citizen participation.”
Starting in August of last year, the city has been working to complete the master plan, with partners at SCAPE architects, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol and Thompson Engineering.
“I’d like to thank Scape, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol, Thompson and the many City of Mobile staff members that helped lead this master planning effort,” Stimpson said in a statement. “With feedback from more than 300 community members, partner agencies, and stakeholder organizations, this has been one of our most collaborative and community-driven projects. Thank you to everyone who helped us get to this point, and we want Mobilians to stay engaged as we move forward.”
The next phase in the project is both engineering for the park itself and engineering on roadways and other infrastructure, like water and sewer.
“We’re going to have Volkert do 30 percent of the engineering on the park and 100 percent of the engineering on the hard infrastructure.”
In addition to the park itself, Stimpson took some time to highlight the importance of the land purchased at the same time as the part that will be used for industry in the future.
“The industrial side will be able to support aviation, which is also exciting,” Stimpson told reporters. “It signals an all new opportunity at Brookley.”
