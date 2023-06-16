An officer with the Mobile Historic Development Complex (MHDC) is urging the Architectural Review Board (ARB) to disallow the moving of two Conti Street homes out of the Old Dauphin Way neighborhood.
In a letter to ARB Chairwoman Catarina Echols, MHDC Vice President Alison Henry wrote that the organization “strongly opposes” the owners’ plans to move the historic homes at 918 and 920 Conti Street out of the city.
“The removal of these two historic homes would violate Mobile’s design review guidelines in multiple respects,” she wrote.
For one, the guidelines “discourage” moving the homes and in this case, Henry wrote, there is no justifiable reason to move them because “the current owner and its tenant have ample space on their property for parking and “green space.”
Secondly, Henry wrote that the ARB is tasked with considering the new location in its approval process, with a preference given to moving a historic structure within the same district.
“Based on reliable information, not only does the owner propose to remove the historic homes from Old Dauphin Way Historic District, but plans to remove them from the city of Mobile altogether,” Henry wrote. “This would undoubtedly impair the historic integrity of Old Dauphin Way and the city of Mobile as a whole.”
The homes, built around 1900, add to the residential character of the surrounding neighborhood, as commercial encroachment continues, Henry wrote, adding that removing them would be “tantamount to demolition” in this respect.
“When demolition is proposed, the guidelines require the ARB to consider the significance of the structures, their condition, the impact of demolition or removal on the street and the district and the nature of the proposed development,” Henry wrote. “Each of these factors favors maintaining these structures in place.”
The folk-Victorian structures are historically significant, according to Henry, and each is listed as a contributing structure in the Old Dauphin Way neighborhood. She also wrote they show the history of growth in the city, as examples of westward expansion past Broad Street.
“As such, both homes are a highly significant piece of Mobile’s social and economic history,” Henry wrote.
Although the owners of the homes have already begun dismantling the foundation piers and chimneys at 918 Conti Street, Henry asked the ARB to order the owner to rebuild those sections of the home with “like-kind” materials. She said the property owners should also be forced to keep up the homes to prevent them from being neglected to the point where they would need to be demolished.
The Conti Street homes will not appear on the ARB’s next agenda, which has been published to the city’s website ahead of its June 21 meeting.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.