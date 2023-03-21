With $20,000 hanging in the balance, it’ll be at least another month before the Mobile City Council officially makes changes to its decades-old ordinance related to the city’s Historic Development Commission to bring it in compliance with state law.
Members of the council’s rules committee recommended — and the council later confirmed Tuesday morning — delaying a vote on any ordinance amendments for one month to allow more time to study the issue and receive feedback from multiple individuals and organizations.
“I’m in favor of laying it over or tabling it until we have time to study it in-depth,” District 2 City Councilman William Carroll said. “The city was not 100 percent because the [Mobile Historic Development Commission] was not completely included. My suggestion is to table this or hold it over indefinitely.”
The main issue is the city’s ordinance creating the Mobile Historic Development Commission (MHDC), which predates the state law by decades, is currently not in compliance with the state law governing the same types of boards. The city’s board was, at one point, grandfathered in, but some argue it isn’t any longer given “significant” changes made to it in 2002.
Failure to update the ordinance could cause the city to lose out on newly competitive federal grants, managed by the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC), through the Certified Local Government Program, Paige Thomas, coordinator of the AHC program, told councilors.
“The Certified Local Government Program has a competitive grant program where federal money is passed through AHC in a 60-40 match,” she said. “The matching portion does not have to be money. It can be volunteer hours.”
The program has resulted in past money for the city, including $158,000 in federal funding to place the Automobile Alley area of the city in the National Register of Historic Places, which allows developers to secure historic tax credits there, Thomas said. Previous funding from this grant source has also resulted in placing the Twelve Mile Island ship graveyard, which is associated with the discovery of the Clotilda, on the National Register as well, she said.
The state doesn’t believe the city’s ordinance is still grandfathered in, due to “significant changes” made in 2002, which puts similar future funding at risk, Thomas said.
While the city has been out of compliance for 21 years, scrutiny over the ordinance has increased recently because the grant process has become more competitive as more cities are developing their own historic districts, Thomas said.
“Before we had enough funds to divvy out,” she said. “Now, we’re getting $150,000 to $200,000 in grant requests and only have $100,000 to give out.”
When asked, Thomas said the city currently has an application in for $20,000 to help with the digitization of old paper records that could be affected by not updating the ordinance.
Carroll called $20,000 “budget dust” when compared to the city’s overall spending plan and the current size of the reserve. He didn’t believe consideration of the grant should rush discussions on ordinance changes.
“Let’s work out these issues with the MHDC to clean this up,” he said. “Let’s let this go out to the organizations involved and try to get this cleaned up so we can work with it.”
Several aspects of the city’s current ordinance do not comply with the 1989 state law that governs historic development boards, attorney Bruce McGowin previously told councilors. For one, the council approves appointments to the board requested by as many as 32 private organizations. State law, McGowin said, requires a city’s mayor to make recommendations that the council then approves. This would also include appointments to the somewhat controversial Architectural Review Board (ARB).
Also, local appeals to ARB decisions come before the council currently. State law requires those appeals to go to circuit court.
In addition, the state law requires professional expertise for members that the city currently doesn’t enforce, Thomas said.
Jaime Betbeze, an attorney and MHDC member, argued there is currently a previously shelved amendment the organization helped draft that would fix the issues in question. He also said he doesn’t believe the city lost its ability to have at least unchanged portions of the historic development ordinance grandfathered in, even as it is currently constructed.
The fix Betbeze is promoting also limits the number of appointments to the board. Currently, with private agencies, the Mobile County Commission and the City Council all getting appointments to the MHDC board, it can have as many as 80 members. Thomas said the state recommends a minimum of nine members on each board.
After adjourning into a short executive session to discuss possible litigation related to the MHDC, the committee recommended the month’s delay and the council as a whole approved it at its regular meeting Tuesday.
