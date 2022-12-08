Oakleigh

Oakleigh

 By Alyson Stokes

A tour of historic homes dressed up for Christmas in the Oakleigh Garden District is back for the second year in a row this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Holiday Homes Tour is one of the year’s biggest fundraisers for the Historic Mobile Preservation Society, according to Director Taylor Voltz. This year’s tickets include admission to three houses, the recently reopened Cox-Deasy House and Candlelight Christmas at the Oakleigh House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

