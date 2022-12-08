A tour of historic homes dressed up for Christmas in the Oakleigh Garden District is back for the second year in a row this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The annual Holiday Homes Tour is one of the year’s biggest fundraisers for the Historic Mobile Preservation Society, according to Director Taylor Voltz. This year’s tickets include admission to three houses, the recently reopened Cox-Deasy House and Candlelight Christmas at the Oakleigh House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vendors include Dog Days Barkery, So Jam Delicious, four local authors and an artist. Guests can also take pictures with Santa at the Oakleigh House.
The Murphy High School Choir and the nonprofit Cantano Men’s Chorus of Mobile will sing songs of the season on Oakleigh’s front porch.
“It's a very good chance to see the historic houses in the Oakleigh Garden District, the open ones and just walking around,” Voltz told Lagniappe. “The people here really care about this neighborhood and it's reflected in their homes.”
Pre-sale tickets are on sale for $35, and will be available at the door for $40.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
