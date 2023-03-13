The I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center, part of which currently houses Imperial Dade, will soon host a "last mile distribution center" by The Home Depot, according to a press release from the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.
A new “last-mile delivery facility” for The Home Depot will soon open in Loxley, the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (BCEDA) announced on Thursday. Officials estimate the $2.2 million investment will create more than 20 jobs.
Lee Lawson, BCEDA’s president and CEO, explained the new distribution hub will be the last step in The Home Depot’s delivery process, transporting orders to homes and businesses. He added Baldwin County secured the facility with no incentives or tax abatements offered.
“Home Depot’s investment in Loxley’s rapidly growing distribution and logistics corridor is a testament to the growth of Baldwin County and our leadership’s strategic economic development efforts,” Lawson said in a statement.
The facility will lease more than 53,000 square feet of the I-10 Gulf Coast Logistics Center north of Loxley.
“Loxley continues to see growth and success, and this announcement further confirms the increasing economic activity we are seeing as a result,” Mayor Richard Teel said in a statement. “The city of Loxley is excited to have this investment by The Home Depot in our community.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
