A five-and-a-half-hour standoff that clogged a main artery in downtown Mobile came to an end Monday afternoon, with an unidentified man in the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The standoff ended shortly after a man in a silver vehicle parked in front of Government Plaza fired what Mobile Police Department Chief Paul Prine later called “an unexpected round” through the back driver’s side window.
“At no point did he have the gun trained on anyone but himself,” Prine said.
At one point the man got out of the vehicle with the gun to his head. He then got back into the driver’s side of the vehicle and started it up, Prine said.
“He started acting more erratic,” Prine said. “He was standing outside the vehicle with a gun to his head.”
A gun shot was heard fired around 2:40 p.m. At that point, MPD SWAT moved in.
The SWAT team pinned the man inside the vehicle and used tear gas to subdue him. He was transported to USA Health University Hospital with what Prine described as a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
Police spent hours Monday communicating with the man, even enlisting family members to help de-escalate the situation, Prine said. Officers used a robot to deliver water and a telephone to the man, while he stayed in his vehicle.
In addition to ongoing communication, police officers had mental health professionals and medical staff, including a surgeon on the scene to aid in the situation. Officers managed the standoff without firing a shot, Prine said.
“Officers used a lot of grace under these circumstances,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned they did a fabulous job.”
Charges are pending, Prine said, but had not been determined at the time of his final briefing to the media.
The standoff started at around 10 a.m. Monday when the man drove to Government Plaza with an injury and reported being shot. Prine told reporters there was blood present in the vehicle, but investigators had not yet determined how fresh it was, or where exactly it came from.
Around 11 a.m., SWAT team positioned an armored car in the middle of the street facing away from the plaza and toward parked vehicles outside of a barbershop. Authorities could not confirm if those inside the nearby businesses were able to be evacuated.
A loudspeaker could be heard being used and it is believed to be authorities attempting to communicate with the man in the vehicle.
