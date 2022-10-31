Prine

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine speaks with the media. 

 BY DALE LIESCH

A five-and-a-half-hour standoff that clogged the main artery in downtown Mobile came to an end Monday afternoon, with a man suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That man, now identified as 46-year-old Terrance Duncan, died as result, per a press release by the Mobile Police Department Tuesday morning.

Terrance Duncan

Terrance Duncan, 46
Government Plaza

