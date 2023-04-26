A bill filed last Tuesday would give local school boards the option to add at least a month of instruction to their calendars if passed.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville and Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 333 on April 18. The legislation would allow schools to apply for state grant funding to reimburse the costs of extending learning days.
“A modified K-12 public school calendar apportioning required instructional days throughout the year would increase student achievement and engagement and provide staff with a more flexible schedule,” the bill reads.
Days would be removed from summer break and be dispersed throughout the academic year as breaks. Weeks-long “intersession” periods between school sessions would feature “intensive tutoring, additional supports and enrichment activities for all students who choose to participate,” the bill reads.
School systems would have to get input from the community before adopting the new schedule.
The bill would also create the Alabama Modified School Calendar Grant Fund to receive legislative appropriations to cover expenses related to creating a new calendar for local school boards meeting program requirements.
