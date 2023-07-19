The Alabama House of Representatives approved a redistricting plan Wednesday with only one Black-majority congressional district by a vote of 74-27, carefully parsing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan. One after the other, Democratic lawmakers in the chamber protested the plan for almost four hours.
Lagniappe previously reported the map, sponsored by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, largely maintains the district lines lawmakers drew in 2021, but increases the Black voting age population in District 2 from 31 percent to 42 percent. White voters in District 2 still hold a significant majority, with a voting-age population of around 52 percent. Pringle’s plan called the “Community of Interest” map also decreases the Black majority in District 7 from 55 percent to 51 percent.
Pringle’s goal in creating the plan was to make a district where “the minorities” could elect a candidate of their choosing, and do it without “racial gerrymandering,” he said.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case of Allen v. Milligan that Alabama may have violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew only one Black-majority voting district in 2021, and ordered them to revise their map. Now, Alabama must draw a map with more than one Black-majority district, or crucially, add one that gives Black voters the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.
Two committees of the Alabama Legislature endorsed plans submitted by Republican lawmakers a…
His map received a favorable report from the legislature’s reapportionment committee – of which Pringle is co-chairman – on Monday, and another endorsement from a House committee on Tuesday.
Democratic lawmakers from around the state blasted the map on the House floor, describing it as “the quintessential definition of noncompliance (with the Voting Rights Act),” an “f-bomb on the United States Supreme Court” and a bad attempt to satisfy the Supreme Court’s orders.
“I feel like in order for a minority to be elected in a district, they have to be a majority,” Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-Hayneville, said, looking at Pringle’s map. “I think people in the Black Belt in Dallas and Lowndes counties have more in common with Mobile than with Houston County (in the Wiregrass).”
Lawrence doubted this map would receive the court’s approval because it splits the Black Belt counties into two districts. By his estimation, Pringle’s plan would not comply with the Voting Rights Act.
“What this map tells me is we don’t want to do what the court’s asking us to do,” he said. “This map just says we don’t want to do what you said to do, and that’s the history in the state of Alabama.”
Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, told Pringle the court would laugh at his map and the Alabama legislature for supporting it.
“You and I know this aint going to happen,” he said. “Why don’t for one time in the history of the state we do the right thing?”
Pringle said he believed “in his heart of hearts” that his map presents the best opportunity for Black Alabamians and for the state to move forward from the court’s ruling. He said he would “proudly” submit the map to the court because it fulfills Alabama’s obligation to the Voting Rights Act.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, presented the Milligan plaintiffs’ map as an amendment to Pringle’s map. On Tuesday, the House committee that approved Pringle’s plan rejected England’s.
Lagniappe previously reported the Milligan plaintiffs’ map would unite the northern part of Mobile County with Montgomery and the Black Belt counties. Many Democratic lawmakers said it is the only plan that stands up to the court’s stipulations. Under the plan, the BVAP in District 2 would increase to around 50-percent, and the BVAP in District 7 would decrease to around 54-percent.
Pringle said the Milligan map splits the Black Belt counties across two districts just like his plan, and creates a racial gerrymander by bringing the city of Mobile in with Montgomery and the Black Belt into one district, and adding Birmingham to another.
The amendment was tabled by a vote of 73-27.
Democrats from Mobile County repeated their support for uniting Mobile with the Black Belt, and again questioned the transparency of Pringle’s public hearings in June and July.
“Because I saw some of the process was not transparent, my view changed on what we would be able to do,” Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile, who served on the redistricting committee, said. “This is the same thing we’ve done through the years.”
Mobile reps. Barbara Drummond and Adline Clarke said the residents of Mobile and the Black Belt counties have many things in common along racial, cultural and familial lines.
“We have more in common with the Black Belt than we do with Baldwin County,” Drummond said. “Baldwin County is a pretty affluent county. Mobile has pockets of poverty. Does the Black Belt not have pockets of poverty?”
Pringle said again his map maintains the Gulf Coast as a community of interest and meets the court’s requirements.
“Your map is the quintessential definition of noncompliance,” England said, adding the Supreme Court identified the Black Belt as a community of interest that should be preserved, not the Gulf Coast.
He said the only opportunity Pringle’s map would give is “an opportunity for a bunch of Republicans” to represent Alabama in Congress.
Pringle’s bill passed the House by a vote of 74-27. The Senate meets at 3 p.m.
