House passes GOP redistricting

Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, (left) and Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, (right) discuss the "Community of Interest" map on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday. 

The Alabama House of Representatives approved a redistricting plan Wednesday with only one Black-majority congressional district by a vote of 74-27, carefully parsing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan. One after the other, Democratic lawmakers in the chamber protested the plan for almost four hours.

Pringle Community of Interest Plan

Rep. Chris Pringle's, R-Mobile, "Community of Interest" plan.

Lagniappe previously reported the map, sponsored by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, largely maintains the district lines lawmakers drew in 2021, but increases the Black voting age population in District 2 from 31 percent to 42 percent. White voters in District 2 still hold a significant majority, with a voting-age population of around 52 percent. Pringle’s plan called the “Community of Interest” map also decreases the Black majority in District 7 from 55 percent to 51 percent.

Milligan plaintiff map

The Milligan plaintiffs' proposed redistricting plan

