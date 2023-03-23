In a rare unanimous vote, the Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday morning to establish mandatory minimums for fentanyl trafficking.
As bill sponsor Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, told Lagniappe in January, fentanyl is the only drug in Alabama’s legal system without mandatory minimum jail sentences.
His bill would grant three years for 1-2 grams, 10 years for 2-4 grams, 25 years for 4-8 grams and life for 8 grams or more. The bill will now head to the upper chamber of the Legislature to be considered by the State Senate.
During Thursday’s sessions, the Baldwin County representative held up a packet of Sweet’N Low sugar and said it contained the same amount of fentanyl that could kill 500 people.
Many of Simpson’s fellow representatives stood up during the proceedings and thanked him for the legislation, describing fentanyl use and deaths across the state as an epidemic in need of correction.
“I like your bill,” Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, said. “It's one of the very few I like.”
He expressed concern that traces of fentanyl could get into Jefferson County’s water system from employees’ hands and said those convicted of fentanyl trafficking should face the death penalty.
“I personally would like you to hang them,” Rogers told Simpson.
Simpson answered fentanyl is not soluble in water, but the goal of the legislation is to send a person with that much of the drug to prison. He thanked Rogers for his support.
Rep. Thomas Jackson, D-Thomasville, said “putting teeth” in Alabama’s drug laws is the only way to loosen fentanyl’s hold on the state.
“Make these guys who are putting this poison in our communities feel it,” Jackson said. “This stuff is deadly, it’s coming from the south border [sic] and if we don’t do something about it, we’re going to lose a whole generation.”
The bill passed the House by a vote of 105 to none. Simpson asked for a vote to open the bill for co-sponsors, and 101 voted to join the measure.
“I’ve been here 28 years,” Jackson told the House. “This is the first time I saw 105 votes on that machine.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
