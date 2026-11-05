MOBILE Housing board set to name new CEO By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 5, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than a year after a controversial termination, the Mobile Housing Authority is poised to hire a new chief executive.The agency's board of commissioners is scheduled to consider a resolution during a meeting next Thursday, Nov. 12, to finalize negotiations and enter into an employment agreement with Terrence Mixon. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm|:I@? AC6G:@FD=J D6CG65 2D 2DD:DE2?E DFA6C:?E6?56?E @7 DEF56?E DFAA@CE D6CG:46D 7@C E96 |@3:=6 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@= $JDE6>] %96 564:D:@? H@F=5 6?5 2 `e\>@?E9 =6256CD9:A G242?4J]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm|:I@? H@F=5 DF44665 7@C>6C rt~ |:4926= !:6C46[ H9@> E96 3@2C5 7:C65 :? yF=J a_ad 2>:5 2==682E:@?D @7 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^>92\3@2C5\E@\2AA@:?E\:?E6C:>\9625\E9C@F89\A6CD@??6=\3@2C5^2CE:4=60f3`_7g5c\e536\ca43\2`fb\5d``3cfe46h7]9E>=nFE>0D@FC46l492E8AE]4@>Qm7:?2?4:2= >:D>2?286>6?Ek^2m 2?5 G:@=2E:@?D @7 286?4J A@=:4:6D] !:6C46 5:DAFE65 E96 2==682E:@?D 2?5 AF3=:4=J 244FD65 E96?\|2J@C $2?5J $E:>AD@? 2?5 @E96CD @7 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^A:6C46\3=2>6D\7:C:?8\@?\DE:>AD@?\4:EJ\C6DA@?5D^2CE:4=602h2`aa7b\d3c7\c`fe\2`_d\g3`d646bb3ee]9E>=nFE>0D@FC46l492E8AE]4@>Qm@C496DEC2E:?8 9:D C6>@G2=k^2m]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 286?4J F=E:>2E6=J 28C665 E@ A2J !:6C46 >@C6 E92? Sbc_[___ :? 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^>@3:=62=^D:I\7:8FC6\D6EE=6>6?E\:?\A:6C46\C6>@G2=^2CE:4=60h4h7afee\_fef\c33e\hd2a\ee52ad_geh`e]9E>=nFE>0D@FC46l492E8AE]4@>Qm}@G6>36C a_ad D6EE=6>6?Ek^2m E92E C64=2DD:7:65 9:D E6C>:?2E:@? 2D 2 C6D:8?2E:@? :? 8@@5 DE2?5:?8] !2EC:4:2 w@32?\|@@C6 92D D6CG65 2D E96 286?4JVD k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]=28?:2AA6>@3:=6]4@>^?6HD^>92\3@2C5\E@\2AA@:?E\:?E6C:>\9625\E9C@F89\A6CD@??6=\3@2C5^2CE:4=60f3`_7g5c\e536\ca43\2`fb\5d``3cfe46h7]9E>=nFE>0D@FC46l492E8AE]4@>Qm:?E6C:> 5:C64E@Ck^2m 7@==@H:?8 !:6C46VD 56A2CEFC6]k^Am Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com or call his desk, 251-445-8813. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mobile Housing Authority Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Trial begins for murder of Mama Tot’s son Emergency resets trial in Mama Tot son’s murder Surgeon arrested for child porn found dead Election Night 2026: Alabama, Mobile and Baldwin live results Tuberville-linked PAC behind ‘Pride’ texts Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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