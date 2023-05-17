Most people driving over the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, April 25, could not turn their heads and see downtown Mobile shining beneath a bright, clear sky. The half dozen police cruisers at the guardrail blocked their view of the skyline.
Instead, curious drivers on their way somewhere else peered past the blue lights and 140 feet down to the Mobile River, where a group of emergency boats raced against a ticking clock to find the body of a man who had attempted suicide by jumping from the bridge’s highest point.
Search and rescue crews from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD), the Mobile Police Department (MPD), the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division and other agencies from around Mobile Bay answered the call for help that day, hoping to find him alive or at least recover his body. At the time of this writing, there has been no confirmation from MPD his body was ever recovered.
Two weeks later, crews answered another call from the Alabama Port Authority after a Port Authority police officer drove her patrol vehicle into the river in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 11. Almost six hours passed before they lifted Officer Kimberly Sickafoose and the car she was driving from the channel at around 8 a.m.
Sgt. Joshua Gibbs of MPD’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit said first responders have 60 minutes to find people who fell or jumped into water and rescue them alive. During this period, he said they take as many risks as they can to save the person’s life as quickly as possible. Every second after that industry-accepted “golden hour,” the effort slows down to successfully recover the person’s body. They do not expect to find the person alive.
“Rescues are made, but they’re very rare,” Gibbs said. “The stories you hear of a person who was rescued, they survived, they’re healthy and they live a normal life almost always involves someone with training or ability present when they go underwater.”
In a line of work where the risk of tragedy is great, members of local law enforcement and rescue services who interview witnesses, steer search boats, swim to the bottom and tend to victims afterward described the job as a rush to help people in need and an overarching search to answer questions.
“There’s a part of it that is dangerous, but I feel like if you train well enough and you’re aware of those dangers that you’re able to avoid as many of the obvious ones as possible,” Capt. Mike Allen, who works at one of MFRD’s two designated technical rescue stations, said. “We like fixing things. We like helping people solve problems. Somebody’s gotta do it.”
Senior Trooper Jessie Peacock with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division said helping families and friends of people involved in incidents on the water understand how it happened motivates him to keep coming to work after being on search and rescue missions for 17 years.
“That sense of satisfaction when you can bring positive closure to a family, and even if you know it’s negative, they still need that closure,” he said. “Does it weigh on you? Sometimes, absolutely. Any person who chooses the law enforcement or first responder profession, you gotta have a drive for it. It’s a natural calling, I guess.”
STARTING THE SEARCH
A typical water rescue or recovery mission is much more complicated than simply turning over a boat engine and heading to the scene, first responders with years of experience in the field said.
“Sometimes, people are driving across the bridge, across the accident as I was, and can look down and see a boat in the water and some people on the riverside,” Allen said. “It involves a lot more preparation to cover so many contingent possibilities for the responders and also for keeping the responders safe.
“The expanding potential of these events is something that you don’t see on the surface.”
When a person in distress calls 911, the dispatcher forwards the message to local agencies and their water-bound units. From there, another call goes out to the nearest first responders who can boat to the scene and assist. This means contacting MPD’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit or City Marine Unit, one of MFRD’s two technical rescue units or ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, for example.
“With it being such a large area and having so much waterway, when a call typically is first dispatched, depending on what the initial dispatch is depends on who receives the initial dispatch, but every agency who all has access to the water between Mobile and Baldwin County really work well,” Cpl. Paul Lee with MPD’s City Marine Unit said. “We all maintain a really good partnership.”
Every agency that has a water unit has different capabilities and resources, Lee added. MPD is known for having a solid diving program, while the Daphne Police Department’s crew is renowned for using a powerful sonar system to scan beneath the waves without deploying a diver.
What each agency brings to a scene is different, but Lee said every first responder has confidence in each other because so many of them completed training together and volunteer their time at other agencies and recovery services. That helps rescue efforts start quicker, he said.
“We all stay keyed in together,” Lee said. “If an incident were to occur right now on the waterway and the state troopers were to get there first, they know who to notify, what other resources to bring in, but the local troopers we work with every day know immediately the questions that need to start being asked to set up the most successful rescue and if need be recovery.”
Allen’s technical rescue unit has its base at MFRD’s Crichton station. Because of that, he said, it takes responding crews a while to get to scenes on the Mobile River. Both units can respond to incidents in the jurisdictions of other MFRD fire precincts, operating independently of the firefighters who may already be on the scene.
Peacock said he and other search and rescue units with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division can hear a dispatch for help, “throw a uniform on” and boat over to the scene.
All four said they do not put a diver in the water before they know what happened and who, if anyone, around the scene of an incident saw it happen.
Taking the incident on the Africatown bridge in April as an example, Gibbs said witnesses told investigators the man stood at the bridge’s “top dead center” and jumped straight down into the river. His team would mark the area on the bridge, the area where someone last saw the man enter the water beneath the bridge, and scan the area with sonar to find his body.
“Historically, in water that’s not very very swift, not fast-moving, the numbers we use are less than three nautical miles,” Gibbs said. “If you know the exact spot they go underwater at, they will be in a radius of that spot equal to the depth of the water.”
A person who fell off a boat and into 10 feet of water could be found in a radius of 10 feet from where they fell in, for example.
“If we can determine and know for a fact exactly where that person went underwater, the time it takes to find them, instead of being hours or days, it takes minutes or hours.”
Returning to the example of the Africatown bridge jump, Gibbs said interviewers should never ask a witness to estimate where a person entered the water if the witness is not doing exactly what they were doing when the incident happened.
Sometimes, Mobile police officers will ask a witness to guide a surface swimmer to the exact point where they saw someone enter the water. Gibbs recalled a case where a witness guided the swimmer so well, divers later found the person directly beneath the swimmer.
Once the person is found, a diver will bring them up and pass them off to EMS personnel who will try to resuscitate them and transport them to the hospital for further care.
Peacock also praised sonar for helping marine police recover a body without using a diver. He recalled a case from a year or two ago where a fisherman jumped off his boat to swim a bit in the water in the Mobile River Delta. A cramp or something else caused him to yell for help from a friend nearby before he went under.
The other fisherman called 911 and told the first responders who arrived exactly where his friend sank. Daphne sonar technicians lowered a metal basket into the water to help them navigate their way to the man’s body.
“When you see that metal object on a sonar, you know exactly what it is,” Peacock said. “They felt around, brought the gentleman up and we were able to bring closure to the family.”
Allen said the Mobile River’s currents are so strong rescue divers can often be pinned against walls or other sunken objects. Water moving less than 5 miles per hour can expose divers to injury or death as well as the person they are trying to recover.
“A very successful event in the port would be something where we are able to make a rescue or recovery and make it quickly and not have to put any more of our personnel at risk,” he said. “It doesn't take much for 3 or 4 miles an hour of moving water to pin you up against something and you don’t come up. And you can’t train for that.
“It looks very simple, just run in the water and grab them, but it’s not always that simple, and being prepared for any number of possible instances is a very difficult challenge.”
FINISHING THE MISSION
Though not every mission ends with a saved person returning to their family and friends alive, the first responders who answer calls on the water said the possibility of rescuing a person from injury or death, or otherwise helping loved ones move forward from a tragic episode, keeps them coming to work each day.
Peacock remembered the case of a father and son hiking to the largest-known cypress tree in Bayou Jessamine a few years ago. The 70-year-old father veered off course from his middle-aged son on their walk back to their boat from the tree and found himself lost in the dense swamps west of Stockton.
The son called 911 and Peacock and others showed up to help find the man. With the aid of a tracking dog from a nearby jail, Peacock and the rest of the rescue crew found the older man lying on a riverbank, waiting for a boat to come and pick him up.
To Peacock, that story is one of the best examples of interagency cooperation and responding in time to bring a family back together.
“I have always, even as a child, enjoyed it,” he said about why he entered the search and rescue profession. “I don’t know what happened to make me love it.”
After working with a volunteer fire department for a few years, Peacock joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, where he worked for 28 years before joining ALEA.
Gibbs and Lee had a similar experience. Both grew up around the water and around first responders in their families.
“Any opportunity I had to work overtime and work with the marine unit, I took it,” Lee said, remembering a lifetime of competitive swimming pushed him toward underwater rescue training in the police academy. “It’s the side of the police life I enjoy.”
Gibbs was 17 or 18 when he made his first recovery mission on Citronelle Lake. That event drove him to train more and be the best he can be, he said. Gibbs said he never wants to be in a position where someone questions his ability or his knowledge ever again.
Allen said he spent five of his last eight years with MFRD working in the technical rescue unit. Though he has not donned a wetsuit and rescued someone from beneath the water as a firefighter yet, he emphasized the need for constant training.
“Consistent training keeps you from being complacent,” Allen said. “We’re still first responders, we’re still going to fire calls, we’re still going to EMS [emergency medical services], we’re still being proficient doing those jobs as well.”
Working underwater search and rescues has made each of them more aware of ways people can practice safety and reduce the risk of needing first responders in the first place.
Peacock advised those heading out on the water to text a family member or friend their day’s plan. Specifically, their launch site, where they are going on the water and when to expect them back.
“That boat plan would be a huge asset,” he said. “It could save us over an hour of getting started.”
Gibbs and Lee said they are rarely ever without a life jacket when they are on or near the water. Lifejackets should be worn at all times while boating, Peacock added, not stored away to be pulled out in case of emergency.
But when someone needs help, Allen, Gibbs, Lee and Peacock may be among those who answer the call first.
“Our mission is to bring home the lost,” Gibbs said. “We find things that are lost in the water.”
