Chicaksaw

Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead hears public comments during a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The city of Chickasaw is seeking additional law enforcement support from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as it struggles to staff and recruit more police officers.

The Chickasaw City Council met briefly Tuesday night where public safety was the main topic of discussion. The city has seen its police department dwindle over the past year, shrinking from 21 officers down to eight. That issue has come to a head this summer with the termination of the city’s public safety director and additional resignations.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.