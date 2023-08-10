The city of Chickasaw is seeking additional law enforcement support from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as it struggles to staff and recruit more police officers.
The Chickasaw City Council met briefly Tuesday night where public safety was the main topic of discussion. The city has seen its police department dwindle over the past year, shrinking from 21 officers down to eight. That issue has come to a head this summer with the termination of the city’s public safety director and additional resignations.
City attorney Nash Campbell told the council he has drafted a proposed agreement with the MCSO to provide deputies for overnight patrol and has submitted it to the Mobile County Commission for review. The agreement is on the Commission’s administrative agenda for its Tuesday, Aug. 15, meeting. Campbell suggested the city council plan to have a special-called meeting to adopt the agreement if approved.
Campbell said the agreement will give the city “leeway” as it attempts to recruit officers and build its police force.
The sheriff’s office is already dedicating on-duty deputies to help support law enforcement operations in the city of Prichard, located just south of Chickasaw.
Two residents — Emily Hosey and Elizabeth Creamer — criticized the mayor and city council for the shortages during a time for public comments, arguing the staffing issues are indicative of poor leadership and that a number of resignations have followed the July firing of the public safety director, Keith Miller.
“You have put our three remaining officers in grave danger. You are directly responsible for 6,000 people being without adequate police protection,” Creamer said. “This has never happened in the history of the city. You will be held accountable for every emergency call that goes unanswered and every crime that goes unsolved. That is a promise.”
Hosey claimed resignations were due to how officers were treated by city hall employees and claimed the mayor had wrongfully blamed Miller for the decline in staff.
“The truth is that the top reason they left is that there’s almost no management and the despicable manner in which they are treated by the city clerk and other employees at City Hall,” Hosey said.
Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead called the public statements a “dangerous” and “gross exaggeration.” He acknowledged the recent resignation but said once notices have been worked out, the city will work with eight personnel.
“And as the city attorney indicated earlier, we have a support agreement that is in the works with the county sheriff's department,” Broadhead said. “Over the past several weeks I have heard from many citizens that they say more patrols than they have in quite some time.”
Broadhead said claiming there are less officers is dangerous as it could inadvertently lead to criminal activity increasing.
The meeting was adjourned as attendees began speaking out from the audience, attempting to rebut Broadhead.
“This is not a town hall meeting,” Broadhead said. “Public comments are over.”
As people began exiting the room, one person in attendance was heard telling others she was a trained firearms instructor should anyone need to learn to protect themselves.
In a discussion with Lagniappe, Broadhead dismissed the comments made by Creamer and Hosey, saying they are outspoken political rivals and their criticism was a carryover from an opposition campaign in 2020 when he and the city council were elected.
Broadhead said officer shortages are a situation every municipality is facing, even those with the highest pay. He said he is currently hoping to immediately hire 10 more officers, which would bring the department to 18.
“Everybody's in the same boat and everybody's sort of scrambling for the same officers,” he said.
Broadhead said he’s provided three separate pay incentives in an attempt to retain officers, including a 5 percent pay increase for current personnel, a 5 percent bracket adjustment for new officers and additional lump sum salary supplements through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to the most recent police officer job posting to the Mobile County Personnel Board, Chickasaw currently has the lowest annual salaries, with a range of $32,352 to $50,184. The Mobile Police Department’s pay ranges between $41,451 and $66,410. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office pays deputies between $44,658 and $71,392.
Broadhead said Chickasaw is actively hiring and encouraged those interested to apply.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.