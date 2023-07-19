Carol Rathle worried she would have to “fight the Civil War” when she moved to Mobile in the early 1960s. Now, days from her 86th birthday, Rathle said the Azalea City proved a great place to raise her family and serve people who need help.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Rathle moved to Mobile with her husband, Dr. Henri Rathle of Cairo, Egypt, when she was 23. She was a receptionist in his medical office before she found her calling working for Little Flower Catholic Church and its school in various roles, from tuition collector to community service leader.
“I like to help people,” she said. “I don’t like to see children mistreated or older people mistreated, and I like the idea the church has been there to stand by people.”
She served her new community through her church, and the church, in turn, gave her friends and spiritual fulfillment, Rathle said. Soon, four sons and two daughters followed, and Rathle said she enjoyed attending their soccer and tennis matches, as well as seeing them attend McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.
“My family is the most important thing,” she said.
Rathle said she has a hard time picking out one specific memory from her life in Mobile that she thought of as outstanding. There are too many good ones to pick from because of her six children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, she said.
“Just seeing the town grow, the people grow, myself, watching my children, it’s just a combination of things,” Rathle said. “I guess the whole picture is just one of growth.”
For her service to the community, the Archdiocese of Mobile awarded Rathle a Christ the King Medal in 2016.
When it comes to living life, she said people should take challenges as they come and try to have a good sense of humor.
“You can always find a little bit of good in somebody,” Rathle said. “Just enjoy what you have and appreciate the people who help you.”
Carole Grant, Rathle’s daughter, said she and her siblings nominated their mother for a Nappie because she is always available to do anything for anyone, whether it’s going to a late dinner, watching her family play golf from a golf cart, catching throws at a Mardi Gras parade or helping buy Christmas presents for a family in need.
“She never says no,” Grant said. “She’s on a walker, it's hard for her to get around, but even though she’s got that going on, she’s always going to be there.”
Rathle, a “lifelong” St. Louis Cardinals fan, looks forward to attending her first Cardinals baseball game in almost 60 years in September when they play the Atlanta Braves.
