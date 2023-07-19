Best Mobilian Right Now - 7

Awesome Octogenarian Carol Rathle, 85, always emphasized community service. Her family said she never turns down a good time or a chance to help someone in need. (Photo provided)

Carol Rathle worried she would have to “fight the Civil War” when she moved to Mobile in the early 1960s. Now, days from her 86th birthday, Rathle said the Azalea City proved a great place to raise her family and serve people who need help.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Rathle moved to Mobile with her husband, Dr. Henri Rathle of Cairo, Egypt, when she was 23. She was a receptionist in his medical office before she found her calling working for Little Flower Catholic Church and its school in various roles, from tuition collector to community service leader.

