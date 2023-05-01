As hurricane season quickly approaches, more homeowners are searching for better ways to reinforce their homes in the event disaster strikes.
In the midst of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, local and state officials joined those with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) in Dauphin Island on Monday morning to mark the construction of 50,000 FORTIFIED homes along the Gulf Coast.
FORTIFIED is a nationally-recognized construction standard founded through research conducted by the IBHS intended to help reduce home damage from natural disasters.
There are three levels homeowners can opt for, ranging from the basic retrofitting of the roof, to the silver level which helps prevent water breaching the home through windows and doors. The gold level is the highest standard and focuses on ensuring the home can withstand winds from a hurricane up to a category three.
With more than 80 percent — or 40,000 — of the FORTIFIED homes located in Alabama, IBHS CEO Roy Wright said coastal communities like Dauphin Island are leading the way in ensuring homes can take whatever is thrown at them and setting an example for the rest of the state.
“The Gulf Coast is really the gold standard for the work that has played on,” Wright said. “Alabama is taking and moving these pieces and working them farther north in the state.”
Wright added 25 percent of homes in Dauphin Island are currently fortified and the 60-80 buildings constructed every year in the town are being constructed with the FORTIFIED standard.
Initially, the standard was only applied to new construction pieces. Now, with the implementation of the Strengthen Alabama Homes Program ran by the state’s department of insurance, more homes are being fitted with the appropriate measures.
Fred Malik serves as the Director of FORTIFIED and said once the home has been upgraded, IBHS calls in an independent evaluator to confirm the structure is sound.
“We work with a set of local verifiers that collect documentation and they submit it to us where we do quality assurance and then we issue the certificate,” Malik said. “So there’s an extra set of eyes on everything and there’s confirmation of not only are the materials the right ones but also the installation also matches up.”
While the 50,000 mark is a milestone worthy of celebration, Wright said the overall hope is every structure throughout the state will take on the FORTIFIED method.
“Those deadly, catastrophic days, I can’t make them go away, but we can narrow the number of families whose lives are disrupted by it,” Wright said. “Once we get every house in Alabama FORTIFIED, that’ll be the end goal.”
