Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director Karlos Finley (center) points to plans for a 0.3-acre residential lot in Africatown. Community comments on the property are wanted to guide its development.
The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) wants to hear from community members on how they should develop a “unique” 0.3-acre lot on Newman Lane with five structures on it older than 60 years.
“This property has been sitting vacant since around 2008 as best I can get from the neighbors that are around and near it, so we’ve got a lot of options as to what we can do with this property,” ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley said at the organization’s Tuesday afternoon meeting. “The thing we want to do is bring it to the community and get some ideas so the community can be heard on what they think the best thing may be to do with this property.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
