Discovery demands filed by a group of investors suing local country music artist Carla Williams Falkner and her husband, Peter, seek to obtain documents financially connecting the singer’s record label to a medical device start-up the couple is accused of using to defraud backers out of millions.

The Falkners were sued in September 2022 by the group and the co-founders of Innovative Medical Partners (IMP), Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala, who are jointly accusing them of diverting as much as half of the $10 million raised to develop medical concepts to prop-up their “lavish” lifestyles. 

Peter Falkner and Carla Williams Falkner

Peter Falkner and Carla Williams Falkner
Innovative Medicine Partners

Innovative Medicine Partners
BelleFire Records

via facebook.com/bellefirerecords
Carla Falkner Carpenters

via facebook.com/bellefirerecords

