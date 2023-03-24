Discovery demands filed by a group of investors suing local country music artist Carla Williams Falkner and her husband, Peter, seek to obtain documents financially connecting the singer’s record label to a medical device start-up the couple is accused of using to defraud backers out of millions.
The Falkners were sued in September 2022 by the group and the co-founders of Innovative Medical Partners (IMP), Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala, who are jointly accusing them of diverting as much as half of the $10 million raised to develop medical concepts to prop-up their “lavish” lifestyles.
According to the original complaints, the Falkners allegedly used investor funds to pay for various personal expenses, including utilities, meals, travel and over $60,000 in Amazon purchases, their children’s tuition and concert tickets. Additionally, Carla Williams is accused of using company funds to pay for expenses related to her music career, including flights and concert photography.
Plaintiff attorneys for the investors filed notices in Mobile County Circuit Court Tuesday, March 21, of subpoenas being delivered to three organizations they believe possess pertinent financial information about their claims — Mobile accounting firm Crow Shields Bailey P.C., Synergy Management & Co. and BelleFire Records, LLC.
Defense attorneys for the Falkners sought to block discovery until a motion to dismiss the complaint was ruled on. Circuit Judge Michael E. Windom denied that request in December.
The subpoenas also come on the heels of the first in-person hearing on the case. Lawyers for both parties appeared before Windom last Friday, March 17, where it was reiterated that discovery was approved to move forward.
BelleFire Records is owned by Carla Williams and has been the platform for her musical endeavors, which include multiple albums and a higher-profile record called “A Tribute to The Carpenters,” which was partially recorded in 2021 at the famed Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded most of their music.
Investors have alleged this album was financed at least in part with company funds, stating the Falkners paid $28,000 for flights via British Airways to England to record the album. She brought some notable musical talent to accompany her on the Carpenters project, including the London Strings, Sir Cliff Richard, Jeff Coffey, Toto's Steve Lukather and Chicago's Bill Champlin and Billy Dean. It is unclear if these musicians were paid for their involvement in the recording or who funded the album's production.
The BelleFire record label has signed and promoted a few local emerging musicians. However, the label’s activity appears to have been stifled since the lawsuits became public. BelleFire’s social media accounts have not posted any updates since November, when its phone number was changed.
Carla Falkner’s personal musical presence has remained steadier. She released several Christmas songs in December, including a single featuring Billy Dean. She also shared a performance with Ty Herndon. In February, she played at a benefit concert for the National Eating Disorders Association in Nashville.
Crow Shields Bailey P.C is the accounting firm for IMP. A subpoena delivered to the firm seeks information concerning transactions and transfers between the medical device company and Synergy Management, BelleFire Records and Carla William’s two oldest daughters.
One of the early signs of the alleged self-dealing from investor funds were records “inadvertently” sent from Crow Shields Bailey to plaintiff Benjamin Murphy of Atlanta, showing payments from IMP to Peter Falkner totaling $312,000 over a span of six months from April 2021 to September 2021. According to investors, these payments came after Peter Falkner assured other investors pay-outs were not on the books.
Synergy Management is a separate company owned by Carla Falkner. According to the lawsuit against the couple, after helping to found, launch and fundraise for IMP, Peter Falkner’s only connection to the new business was as a “consultant” through Synergy Management. Peter Falkner was later made CEO after the company was restructured.
IMP was founded in 2016 and secured financial backing from 80 donors across 14 different states, with the help of Peter Falkner, according to the complaints. Investors now allege Peter misrepresented his educational and financial background during investment meetings, where he would allegedly wear scrubs to give the impression he was a member of the medical community. Reports from the National Student Clearinghouse indicate Peter Falkner does not hold a higher education degree.
Subsequently, the Alabama Securities Commission issued a cease and desist against Peter and Carla Falkner, last year alleging the securities they sold for the company were unregistered. The Commission also ordered fundraising for IMP to stop.
