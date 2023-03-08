Plans to further develop White Avenue Park in Fairhope may be at a standstill, but city leaders and the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation (FSTC) say they plan to preserve the small, publicly owned bayfront parcel as parklands into the future.
Fairhope resident Jessie Patterson asked councilors about the park’s progress at their Feb. 27 meeting. For the last few years, the plan has been to develop the narrow fishing pier and greenspace between two residences on South Mobile Street into a more accessible and recognizable public park.
“I do think the plan is and was to explain what is city and what is not, and for that to be made usable for public purposes for certain,” Council President Jay Robinson told Patterson, alluding to efforts to more clearly define property lines. “What shape that takes and whether it’s the shape you provided me, I don’t know as I sit here right now.”
Councilman Corey Martin said the city has all the information it needs to decide on the development project.
“Just to be simple, we’re all hoping for that to be parkland,” he said. “Once we can establish the borders, I think we’ll move forward.”
When Patterson asked Martin if that meant the city will formally distinguish public parkland from private property on the site, Martin said he would have to consult with city attorneys first.
Mayor Sherry Sullivan told councilors nearby property owners were notified about the property lines, and signs may be going up later in the week “so people, when they enter that area, are well aware of where the parklands are.”
Robinson said Monday he did not know if property markers had been installed yet, but provided a general picture of the park development plan.
“Obviously, it’s been something that we worked on with Single Tax,” he said. “It’s a Single Tax property that they gave back to the city as parkland, and then there was some discussion with Single Tax of them providing money to help make it a more recognizable park. So there’s been some back and forth discussions there not only about what to do, but how to do it to make it a better public space.”
The goal right now, though, is to clearly delineate public parklands from private property, he said.
“It is a public space,” Robinson said. “Not only [do] we want people to know that it’s a public space, but we want them to be able to utilize that space. The tough part is finding out the right balance with what Single Tax envisions the usage of the property to be versus what the city can enforce and what the public will get the maximum benefit from.”
Robinson and FSTC President Lee Turner agreed that few people know White Avenue Park is city property for the public’s enjoyment.
Turner said his organization deeded a large tract of land running almost a mile and a half from the American Legion Post 199 up to the Fairhope Duck Pond to the city for use as parks in the 1930s. The space now known as White Avenue Park was included in that donation.
Questions about land use and property lines appear throughout the park’s history. A lawsuit between the city and a citizen who lives near the park even went to the Alabama Supreme Court in 2015, with justices ruling in Fairhope’s favor. Plans to further develop White Avenue Park appeared a few years after the court’s decision.
Turner said FSTC’s board of directors tasked him with designing a more noticeable, more accessible version of White Avenue Park. Increasing public awareness and use, and more clearly defining what was public property were among Turner’s main goals, he said.
Between 2019 and 2023, Turner went back and forth with the City Council and area residents over the landscape architect’s renderings. The city said it would perform the underground work, and FSTC would work on landscaping. Suggestions from new FSTC directors and residents bogged the process down, he said, until continuing the project became untenable.
“I would have to go back to the landscape architect to make some changes, then after those changes had been made I would have to go get the City Council to approve it again, meet with the neighbors who we had met with to kinda show them what we were changing, and just start the whole process — a year-long process — again and I just didn't have the energy to do that,” Turner said. “I also didn't know even after that whole process was done if it did get approved, whether or not we’d have the votes on the Single Tax board to do the program.”
While he thought most people supported the plan, Turner said many wondered if spending between $400,000 and $500,000 to renovate one of Fairhope’s smallest parks was worth it.
“I like the plan, but it’s just so much money, and it’s just such a gamble to put that much money into a park that’s that size without any guarantees that it will really be available to our lessees [FSTC members],” he said.
As of right now, FSTC has no plans to further develop White Avenue Park, Turner said.
“We had a motion, and then it died for the lack of a second,” he said. “It can be brought up tomorrow, it can be approved tomorrow, in which case, I’m full speed ahead. If my directors ask me to march ahead, I’ll march ahead.
“It’s not that the project can’t be done … the question is do we have a desire to do it, and will it benefit our lessees or will it just be parking for people who live close by?”
