White Avenue Park

White Avenue Park sits in the middle of two residences along Fairhope's Mobile Street. The Fairhope Single Tax Corporation deeded it to the city as parklands in the 1930s. 

Plans to further develop White Avenue Park in Fairhope may be at a standstill, but city leaders and the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation (FSTC) say they plan to preserve the small, publicly owned bayfront parcel as parklands into the future.

Fairhope resident Jessie Patterson asked councilors about the park’s progress at their Feb. 27 meeting. For the last few years, the plan has been to develop the narrow fishing pier and greenspace between two residences on South Mobile Street into a more accessible and recognizable public park.

