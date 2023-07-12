Standing amongst connected chairs, facing the large pulpit at Surge Church, annexation proponent Dell Sawyer found himself in a familiar place.
Following a late June meeting at the church ahead of the July 18 annexation referendum, the current county resident and chairman of the West Mobile Annexation Committee remembers when the group was formed about four years ago at the same location.
“In January 2019, [then-County Commissioner] Jerry Carl called a meeting and it was in this very building,” Sawyer said. “From the results of that meeting, he kind of put us on notice that we were at risk of losing our fire service in the city of Mobile.”
Three committees eventually came out of the meeting, but only one has survived to now. Despite the disappointment in the failed attempt to convince a supermajority of Mobile City Council members to allow a similar referendum in 2019, Sawyer said, the group never gave up and that determination has paid dividends.
The 2019 council voted 4-3 to allow an annexation referendum. The total fell one short of the five needed to approve the item and it failed as a result. The vote was along racial lines, with the city’s four White councilors voting in favor and the three Black councilors voting against.
“Before the vote we knew there was a possibility this may not pass, but we were not giving up,” Sawyer said. “We went to [Mayor Sandy Stimpson] after that. He said, ‘Look, we’re still behind you. Let’s keep going. Let’s find a more favorable council after the election.’ Then we started marketing this thing correctly to the council and the people of Mobile.”
The correct marketing approach relied heavily on educating their West Mobile neighbors, Sawyer said.
“I think we didn’t realize how much education needed to be done,” he said. “We found that out really quickly; education is going to be the key. Educating the people of what the benefits are is going to make this thing fly. I think it’s been a remarkable effort by the city and by our team.”
Those efforts have resulted in an upcoming annexation referendum, which, if successful, would grow the city of Mobile by 26,000 residents and make it the state’s second-largest city. Despite the success to this point, Sawyer isn’t confident enough to quit working on the campaign.
“We’ve done our job and we think we’ve done our job well as a team,” he said. “We’re going to keep doing that until the day we vote and the people who are educated, there’s no reason why they won’t come into the city of Mobile.”
For Sawyer, a vote in favor of annexation is a no-brainer.
“It makes total sense,” he said. “It’s protecting your home, family and assets with fire and EMS protection.”
2023 annexation referendum
The Mobile City Council voted against an annexation referendum in 2019 along racial lines, largely over concerns about the impact of adding a majority of White residents in West Mobile to the city’s Black majority.
Following a contentious redistricting debate in 2022 that resulted in four Black voting-age majority districts for the first time in the city’s history, the Stimpson administration presented four possible annexation plans to the new council. Each proposal, presented as maps, grew the city’s population to over 200,000 and diluted the Black voting-age population to varying degrees.
Raising the city above the 200,000 population threshold is important as it moves Mobile from a small city to a medium-sized city in the eyes of the federal government when it comes to grant opportunities. Stimpson has long held growth through annexation would allow the city to be in a better position for these grant opportunities.
After months of community meetings and debate, councilors unanimously approved the largest proposed annexation area and called for a referendum. Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis then set the referendum for Tuesday, July 18.
The referendum vote will be split among four areas. Those areas are known as the Cottage Hill Corridor, the Airport Boulevard Corridor, Orchard Estates and Kings Branch. The referendum requires more than 50 percent of the voters in those areas to vote “yes” to bring them into the city. The areas will vote independently of each other, which means one area could elect to come into the city without the others.
Each area will have its own polling location. Voters in the Cottage Hill Corridor will vote at Creekwood Church of Christ; voters in the Airport Boulevard Corridor will vote at the Baker High School gym; voters in the Orchard Estates will vote at the Jon Archer Center; and the Kings Branch voters will make their decisions at Word in Season Church.
Those annexed into the city will pay 15 mills more in property tax. That tax — which equals $150 per $100,000 of home value per year — breaks down as follows: 7 mills will go to the city and 8 mills will go to the Mobile County School System to replace a 1 cent county sales tax.
Those additional property taxes can’t be collected during the first five years following a successful referendum. However, the areas paying half of the city sales tax on groceries and other retail items will pay the full amount immediately.
In presentations in each of the four proposed annexation areas, Stimpson has said the additional tax burden will be offset by included garbage and yard trash pickup. Currently, county residents pay a monthly fee for garbage and must haul off yard debris to a dump site themselves. The taxes also guarantee continued police and fire coverage.
Legislative action
The areas up for annexation on July 18 are in the police jurisdiction, which constitutes a one-and-a-half-mile area outside the city limits where police and fire protection are extended to non-city residents. Those living in the city’s police jurisdiction get this protection because they pay half of the city’s sales tax and half of its business license fees.
However, the State Legislature has been chipping away at police jurisdictions for years and appears willing to continue to do so. Annexation proponents like Stimpson and Sawyer caution county residents on the potential for less protection from the police jurisdiction going forward.
While the City Council has already made the jurisdiction smaller and stripped city ambulance service from it, Sawyer said he’s now concerned police protection could be next if voters don’t approve the referendum.
“You know, when we started this, all this legislative action hadn’t gotten tuned up like this,” Sawyer said. “At the time, we weren’t at risk of losing police. That’s not the case anymore. We risk losing everything and having to recreate it and the cost the city lays out for that event, for us annexing in, it’s just a no-brainer.”
State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, has been in favor of much of what the Legislature has done with the police jurisdictions. He has even been a proponent of abolishing the jurisdictions altogether because he believes they violate the American principle of no taxation without representation.
“I think being taxed and regulated by people you didn’t vote for is inherently unAmerican,” Elliott said. “There’s no recourse.”
More than two decades ago, the Legislature eliminated enforcement of city ordinances outside of the city limits, Elliott said. The 2001 action means, for example, those living in Mobile’s police jurisdiction can have roosters, while those living within the city cannot. However, City Chief of Staff James Barber said roosters would be grandfathered in if an area agreed to be annexed.
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told those at the informational meeting at Surge Church that noise ordinances do not apply outside the city limits. He said this means if a resident in the jurisdiction complains about loud neighbors, the Mobile Police Department will respond, but can’t legally force anyone to make less noise.
In 2021, the Legislature passed a bill that freezes police jurisdictions where they currently are, Elliott said. This means if Mobile grows its borders through annexation, the police jurisdiction will not grow with it. The Legislature has also begun requiring cities with police jurisdictions to send the state an accounting of how much is spent in the area and how much of the money paid by those in the jurisdiction is being used to benefit them. Elliott said the law is having a two-fold impact. For example, more than 140 cities have failed to file the reports and now no longer have police jurisdictions, he said. Those who are filing the reports are figuring out they could save money by reducing or eliminating the burden, he said.
“Municipalities found out it was costing them a lot of money,” Elliott said. “I think that’s what’s going on in Mobile. We’ve seen some natural movements where municipalities are drawing back the police jurisdictions. Frankly, I think that’s good for two reasons — there are no regulations for those without representation and if you want those services you need to be annexed and pay for them.”
Campaign
Jon Gray, founding partner of Strategy Public Relations, believes, against his better judgment, voters will support the annexation referendum on July 18. He said this based on the enthusiasm of proponents and what that means for the areas in which they live.
“There are a dozen or two dozen very passionate supporters,” Gray said. “Their neighbors would’ve run them out if they were opposed. I think it will pass.”
Traditionally, annexation has been a much tougher sell to those living in Mobile County, Gray said. Voters will be pushed by the fear of losing police and fire protection and a five-year moratorium on new property taxes will also be a selling point, Gray said.
“If this annexation referendum passes, it’ll be the first one without any deals being made,” he said. “In previous attempts, the city has promised parks, repaved streets and fire stations.”
While annexation does promise to lift Mobile over the 200,000 population plateau, Gray questioned how long that would remain the case, if the city doesn’t also fix inherent problems causing residents to leave the city year after year.
“The number one way to stop White flight is to stop flight,” Gray said. “How do you stop flight? You build what people want. It’s about quality of life and better neighborhoods.”
Gray said he would follow up the annexation referendum with a survey of those who’ve recently moved out of Mobile to find what their reason for leaving is.
“If I’m the city, it doesn’t cost much to do a survey of those moving out of Mobile,” he said.
Gray thinks young families are the key to keeping Mobile vibrant. While he admitted the Stimpson administration has done a good job revitalizing areas of the city, activities for children are still lacking in the Port City.
“There’s not a lot for kids to do,” he said. “Building a ball field in Mobile is an afterthought.”
The annexation campaign is funded, at least partially, through the One Mobile Political Action Committee (PAC). One Mobile was a catchphrase Stimpson used when running for his first term in 2013.
The PAC has been boosted recently by many small and some very large cash contributions. In 2023 alone, the PAC brought in $174,725. It has a current ending balance of $84,113, according to records with Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s office.
The biggest contribution to date for the PAC comes from the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, which has pitched in $20,000 for the effort. The money came in a form of a grant to the Mobile Area Association of Realtors, cementing the group's stance on the issue.
In recent weeks, the group has taken in its largest batch of donations yet, many of which are less than $1,000 each. However, some bigger money donors stand out.
U-J Chevrolet pitched in $2,000, while Hargrove Engineers & Constructors contributed $5,000. Volkert has donated $3,000, according to the June 23 financial report, while La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries has given $2,500. CRE Mobile has also given $2,500.
Gray said most Mobilians are apathetic toward annexation, save for some in the business community, and the donation numbers, at least the most recent ones, seem to bear that out.
As for day-to-day campaigning for annexation, Stephen Worley, a campaign worker, said it is a bit different than routine candidate-focused work.
“It is different in the sense it is a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question on a single issue and you usually — on any election — there’s a number of external factors,” he said. “With a really specific referendum on one topic like this, it’s very hyper-focused on one issue and I think that changes from a turnout standpoint, I think it changes where people’s focus is.”
Like a traditional campaign, though, Worley said, in addition to the information sessions, they’re going door to door to educate the public about their cause. In this case, it just happens to be the issue of annexation. Just like with any other election, Worley is not overconfident about how it looks for his side.
“I’m going to tell you something I’ve always wanted to say as a person who has been a spokesperson for a number of different things: The only poll that matters is on Election Day,” he said.
There is opposition to annexation from the Faith, Family and Freedom Coalition of Mobile. The group seems to be opposed to recent Pride-related events held by the city. However, a contact for the group did not immediately return a call for comment on this issue.
