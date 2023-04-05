As children and teens seek ways to find themselves, one local education organization is seeking to understand and help the way the next generation views the issues going on in their lives.
Sponsored by the Mobile County Commission, the Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF) held its inaugural I-Lead Youth Summit on Wednesday morning, where over 350 students from 21 schools gathered at the Mobile Convention Center to discuss with leaders the physical, emotional and social challenges facing pupils today.
MAEF CEO Carolyn Akers founded the organization 30 years ago and is currently in the process of turning over the reins of leadership. But before she lets go of the organization she’s built up over the last three decades, she wanted to make sure to help usher in a new way of thinking when it comes to issues students have to overcome.
“A lot of times in the past, we’ve listened through the lens of adults,” Akers said. “We need an engaged community that can enable us to move into the future, but we want it to be centered around students and we felt like we needed to collect the authentic voice of the students.”
Akers said the name of the summit, “I-Lead”, stems from an idea where students take charge of some of the leadership and give a stronger voice to the problems they deem most important.
“Our youth and how important they are to the future of this community, I believe they should always be a part of any of the decisions we make about the future,” Akers said.
Former NFL linebacker and West Point graduate Caleb Campbell was the keynote speaker for the event where after the speech, students were able to address multiple topics or issues and help adults in the rooms understand the problems and devise ways to fix them.
Commissioner Merceria Ludgood was on-hand for the summit
“One of the things that we’ve been looking at for a while now is how to pull together the things we need for our youth,” Ludgood said. “We see the evidence of what’s missing sometimes on the news and all that so this is an opportunity for young people to talk about how they see the same issues we see, but to get their perspective.
Ludgood said the goal is for leaders and organizers to take the feedback from the students in attendance and use the feedback to work towards finding solutions to the issues.
As for what the students take from the summit, Ludgood added she hopes they are able to see whatever problems they may be dealing with, they don’t have to do so alone.
“I hope they’re able to see themselves and their strengths and understand that some of the things that feel like challenges right now, are universal,” Ludgood said. “I think if they see they can operate from a position of strength when those challenges come, that they’re willing to seek out the help they need and work through them.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
