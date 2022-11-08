Democratic State Sen. Vivian Figures could continue her almost 25 years of service with more than 17,500 votes in her favor and 66 percent of the District 33’s precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
If the trend continues, the first Black woman elected to the state Senate from Mobile County and the second in the state’s history will defeat Republican challenger Pete Riehm in a district redrawn last year to include parts of Baldwin County with metropolitan Mobile.
When Lagniappe interviewed her for a story published on Nov. 2, Figures responded that voters in Mobile and Spanish Fort want the same things: good-paying jobs, affordable housing, low taxes and a safe environment in which their children can learn and grow.
“I have and will always have the best interests of the citizens of District 33 in every vote that I cast and every piece of legislation that I write,” she wrote.
According to her official profile, Figures is the longest serving female member in the history of the state Senate after winning re-election in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.