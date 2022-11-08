Davis and Riehm

Democrat incumbent Senator Vivian Davis Figures (left) and Republican challenger Pete Riehm (right) are on the November ballot for State Senate District 33.

Democratic State Sen. Vivian Figures could continue her almost 25 years of service with more than 17,500 votes in her favor and 66 percent of the District 33’s precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

If the trend continues, the first Black woman elected to the state Senate from Mobile County and the second in the state’s history will defeat Republican challenger Pete Riehm in a district redrawn last year to include parts of Baldwin County with metropolitan Mobile.

