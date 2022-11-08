Republican Incumbent Baldwin County Commissioner Skip Gruber won the only competitive race for a seat on the body, defeating Democratic challenger Alec Barnett 36,119 votes to 8,156 with just over half of the precincts reporting as of 9 p.m., according to unofficial results.
“I’m glad I’ll be able to continue to do what is best for the citizens of this county,” he said. “I love this county. I will continue to work as hard as I’ve always done.”
Baldwin commissioners are elected at-large, with each representing a specific district in the county. Gruber, who represents the southernmost portion of Baldwin County, will focus on healthy growth over the next four years.
“We’ve got lots going on with the population changing,” he said. “We’re the fastest growing county in the state and there’s a lot going on with that.”
Specifically, Gruber said he is looking to the completion of a countywide comprehensive plan, which is the end result of a lot of work and a lot of community input. He expects final results of that plan by January or February. It can then be implemented.
Gruber joins incumbents Jeb Ball and Billie Jo Underwood as well as newcomer Matt McKenzie on the commission. McKenzie won the Republican primary race for his seat and was not challenged by a Libertarian or Democrat. Ball and Underwood also ran unopposed in the general election.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.