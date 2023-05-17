Former Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board Operations Manager Nia Bradley, currently on bond for theft charges, asked a judge Wednesday for permission to leave the state for job training.
The motion, filed by Jason Darley, an attorney for Bradley, confirms she is working in South Mississippi and is seeking permission to attend “testing” on May 26 in Senatobia, Mississippi to remain “certified in her job.” The motion states Bradley would travel on May 25 and test at 7 a.m. on May 26.
Those dates and times correspond to a wastewater certification exam being given at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The filing suggests Bradley, who is charged with theft related to her time with PWWSB, could be working for another wastewater utility. Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said in a statement his office opposes Darley’s motion.
“The state objected to her traveling across state lines and opposed any bond condition that would allow her to victimize anyone in this or any other jurisdiction,” the statement reads.
Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi has filed a motion to revoke Bradley’s bond after Darley filed the travel request, based upon Bradley traveling out of state for work. In an interview with Lagniappe and in a court filing later on Wednesday, Darley argued Bradley was given permission to work out of state by her pretrial release probation officer. She has remained under electronic monitoring the entire time and has had no issue.
“She has been working for months,” Darley said. “There has been no bad faith. She wasn’t trying to shirk the conditions of her bond. This wasn’t done in some clandestine fashion.”
Darley would not confirm if Bradley was indeed working in wastewater treatment again.
Nia Bradley is charged with aggravated theft of more than $200,000 related to charges for personal items and construction supplies made on a PWWSB-issued credit card. Her husband Anthony Bradley has been charged with receiving stolen goods, related to more than $11,000 worth of household items purchased with the same credit card and found during a search of the Bradley’s home by multiple law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the Bradleys, prosecutors have announced charges for former PWWSB public service supervisor Randy Durden and suspended fiscal services manager Teresa Lewis, related to the theft.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
