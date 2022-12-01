Employees of Infirmary Health will soon be able to build on their education while doing so at a more cost-friendly rate at a local institution.
In a partnership between Infirmary Health and Spring Hill College [SHC] announced on Thursday morning, tuition assistance will be made available to eligible employees, as well as their spouses and children through the college’s center for online learning.
The partnership will see SHC extend its preferred tuition benefits as well as provide a 10 percent discount and payment deferment.
“Infirmary Health currently provides an educational assistance program to develop and invest in its workforce to create opportunities for better education and higher skill sets,” Infirmary Health Senior Vice President of Human Resources Sheila Young said. “This partnership with Spring Hill College strengthens our assistance program by offering the flexibility of online learning while making college more affordable.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
