District 2 annexation town hall

Councilman William Carroll speaks at an annexation town hall Tuesday night. Behind him sits Council Attorney Michael Linder, Chief of Staff James Barber and Council President C.J. Small.

The temperature and tempers were high Tuesday night in the James Seals Community Center, where many District 2 residents asked why the city of Mobile should annex new communities when it does not take care of the ones already inside its borders.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Councilman William Carroll, Chief of Staff James Barber and other city leaders heard concerns from more than 30 people about unkept streets in downtown neighborhoods, tax dollars from Black citizens funding projects beyond their communities and a need for more money to improve the quality of life for all Mobilians no matter where they live. The room’s air conditioning seemed to be out, and the discussion lasted longer than two hours.

