The temperature and tempers were high Tuesday night in the James Seals Community Center, where many District 2 residents asked why the city of Mobile should annex new communities when it does not take care of the ones already inside its borders.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Councilman William Carroll, Chief of Staff James Barber and other city leaders heard concerns from more than 30 people about unkept streets in downtown neighborhoods, tax dollars from Black citizens funding projects beyond their communities and a need for more money to improve the quality of life for all Mobilians no matter where they live. The room’s air conditioning seemed to be out, and the discussion lasted longer than two hours.
“How are you going to continuously annex when the only neighborhoods that look right or will be corrected [are those where] white people are sitting,” Carolyn Mayes said. “You come to our neighborhood, it looks totally different than everyone else’s neighborhood.”
She said “the Black community” would be responsible for paying to get new garbage trucks and personnel when the city expands. The only reason city workers are laying new tar on Rickarby and Cherokee streets is because white people are moving into houses there, she added.
“We are almost like picking cotton taking care of master,” Mayes said. “We spend money, but we get nothing…We don’t want no annexation until every neighborhood you can’t tell where you’re at, when you can’t tell when you’re in Maysville or Toulminville.”
Barber, who explained westward annexation as far as Snow Road would boost the city’s tax revenue and grant award potential without disrupting the four majority Black city council districts at the start of the meeting, said garbage and trash are the only services not provided in the area today and the costs of expanding those services have been factored into the study.
“We have a lot of antiquated infrastructure,” Carol Adams-Davis said, summarizing the concerns many raised about roads and streets. “One of the problems I see happening right now is we’re not using best practices when we’re spending a lot of money on these streets. We’re actually reducing the amount of volume for storm drainage by building up this asphalt over cement to the curb. We now have flooding over the curb.”
Bishop David Richey stood up and said the night’s comments upset him. In the 35 years he has lived in West Mobile, Richey said he saw “amazing growth” in all areas.
“We’re not asking for anything and I say we because I live there,” he said. “I shop in the city, get my car washed in the city. I get my clothes cleaned in the city, my church, I spend a lot of money in the city, but I don’t get anything.”
Some commented that expansion could deplete city resources and stymie inward growth, and called on city leaders to delay the process.
Carroll answered that the time for annexation is now because nearby Semmes is “a viable threat,” steadily growing outward and encroaching on the city limits of Mobile and Prichard.
“We need the money and we need the people to get to 200,000 people to get more federal money,” Jimmy Walker said. “Everybody’s wanting more services, and we’re providing them police services, they’re riding the train for free.
“All we’re doing in my opinion is we’re arguing about not getting the money and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot…Money buys speed.”
Pointing to a map of Birmingham, Barber warned failure to expand could choke the city and hasten its population decline. Mobile dropped from the 2nd largest city in Alabama to the fourth in recent years, he said at the start of the meeting.
Stimpson rose from the back corner of the room to address some of the comments he heard about infrastructure and housing. He could “sense the frustration,” he said, and explained the city works toward improving those conditions every day. But those projects take money.
“If we don’t find another tax stream, if we don’t find it, there’s nobody in here that wants to increase taxes,” Stimpson said. “We can’t increase our sales tax anymore, and nobody’s going to pay any increase in ad valorem [property] tax. So the only way is to reach out to where there is this ability to grow the city where they’re paying 2.5 cents sales tax, they’re willing to pay 5 cents sales tax. We’re going to spread that around to raise up the entire city.”
When a woman asked him what annexation plan his office recommends the council consider, Stimpson answered Map A, which increases the population the most.
Carroll expressed a hope citizens and city leaders could find common ground on the issue, whether that means moving forward with annexation or not moving at all.
“There are a lot of people in our city that feel there is a non trusting or some untrust or unreadiness they feel within the administration,” Carroll told Lagniappe after the meeting. “They feel that from prior administrations and years that created mistrust over the city. I understand their concern, but I hope they can overall see the benefit of growth or potential growth for the city.”
He expects the city council could vote on one of four annexation plans in the middle of May.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
