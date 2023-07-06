Candidates for the Mobile City Council District 6 seat discussed safety, infrastructure and the future at a forum hosted Thursday evening by Fox 10 News and the League of Women Voters.
Three of the four invited candidates — retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, businesswoman Karla DuPriest and Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods — took part in the forum, moderated by WALA anchor Lenise Ligon. Linh Hoach, the fourth qualified candidate, did not participate.
When asked about overall priorities for District 6, each candidate discussed infrastructure, but each had their own perspective on the issue. Infrastructure along with congestion were the top priorities Callaghan said he’s heard about after visiting more than 3,000 homes since the campaign started.
“Infrastructure and congestion is the number one priority,” he said. “This is not about Kyle Callaghan, this is about the residents of District 6.”
Specifically, Callaghan called on replacing traffic lights in the district to help keep traffic flowing.
On the same topic, Woods agreed that infrastructure and traffic were probably the top concerns of those living in the district. He told the crowd at the West Regional Branch of the Mobile Public Library that dealing with infrastructure issues now would save the city money in the long run.
“A dollar today is a lot cheaper than $10 when we push a project to a later date,” he said.
In addition to infrastructure, like drainage issues and sidewalks, DuPriest said she believes the top issue facing the district is a lack of community centers and if elected she’d work to add more.
The candidates were asked about what each would do with up to $85,000 in discretionary funds each council office gets annually. Both DuPriest and Woods said they’d largely leave the decision up to constituents.
“I would go and ask the citizens what they would like,” DuPriest said. “I would then work with them to help bring it to fruition.”
Along the same lines, Woods said he would take a “holistic approach” and return back to monthly community meetings.
Taking a different approach, Callaghan said he would use the money “wisely,” but wants to help defray the cost of fees charged to youth sports associations for using city parks.
“These groups are responsible for 10 percent of the cost to run the park,” Callaghan said.”I want to offset the cost to use the fields.”
When it comes to helping the city attack what was described as a ‘gun violence epidemic,” Woods said he would study the problem to help find solutions. He also mentioned crime was down 40 percent this year in the precincts closest to the district.
“I would take knowledge and try to take some actions,” he said. “Maybe look to youth programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs, or other organizations.”
Callaghan said he would work to stop attrition within the Mobile Police Department, as well as help educate children and their parents about guns.
DuPriest said the first step to addressing a gun violence problem would be to enhance the education system. She said children need to have their basic needs met before they can learn and grow.
“Schools need to prepare students for jobs,” she said.
In addition, DuPriest, like Callaghan, said she would support law enforcement.
When asked about which issue she cared about the most, DuPriest, owner of Heavenly Ribs Catering, said she wants to see small businesses flourish in the city.
“I’d like to see small businesses get the resources big companies get,” she said. “Big business doesn’t have the same impact as small businesses.”
Woods' answer to the same question was also a personal one. He said he wants to help Mobile continue on the trajectory it’s on, saying the city has gained momentum over the years. He hopes the momentum will help put a stop to the “brain drain” impacting the city, which could impact future decisions for his three sons.
“At the end of the day, if we can all work as a council together, we can continue that momentum,” Woods said. “I want my boys to have the hardest choice ever and I want them to decide to move back to Mobile.”
Callaghan relied on his 40 years of law enforcement experience when answering that he wanted to make sure everyone in the district is “safe in their house, safe on the street” and he wants to keep everyone in the city safe.
“We have to take care of our police and firefighters, our first responders,” he said. “The most important thing in District 6 I’ve heard is about our infrastructure and the traffic problems we’ve had.”
In a decade, Callaghan said he’d like to see the city without debt, with an ability to increase Capital Improvement Program funds from $3 million per district to $9 million.”
In the same amount of time, Dupriest told the crowd she’d like to walk down her streets and see every lawn properly maintained. She said she wants to see Mobile look more like the “garden cities” she’s visited in Europe.
In 10 years, Woods said he’d like to see healthy turnover in neighborhoods, where houses don’t sit on the market for months.
