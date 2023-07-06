District 6 forum 2023
BY DALE LIESCH

Candidates for the Mobile City Council District 6 seat discussed safety, infrastructure and the future at a forum hosted Thursday evening by Fox 10 News and the League of Women Voters.

Three of the four invited candidates — retired law enforcement officer Kyle Callaghan, businesswoman Karla DuPriest and Grounds Executive Director Josh Woods — took part in the forum, moderated by WALA anchor Lenise Ligon. Linh Hoach, the fourth qualified candidate, did not participate.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

