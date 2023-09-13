Christopher Ivy Bates

A man behind bars for robbery is currently on the loose in Gulf Shores, as he escaped from work release Wednesday morning.

Christopher Ivy Bates, 34, left his assigned workplace at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD) Facebook post.

