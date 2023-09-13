A man behind bars for robbery is currently on the loose in Gulf Shores, as he escaped from work release Wednesday morning.
Christopher Ivy Bates, 34, left his assigned workplace at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a Gulf Shores Police Department (GSPD) Facebook post.
Bates is currently serving a 20-year sentence for a first-degree robbery in 2015, along with a two-year term for first-degree marijuana possession in 2017, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website. He was an inmate at the Loxley Community Work Center at the time of his escape.
Bates was last seen in the area of County Road 8 and is dressed in only his underwear and a white T-shirt after he discarded his inmate attire. He is a Black male, standing at 5’4, 144-pounds with a neck tattoo and gold teeth. Police also believe Bates may have stolen a bicycle at some point.
GSPD Det. Carl Wittstruck told Lagniappe the department has received multiple “credible” reported sightings of Bates thus far, with one man reporting seeing him on the stolen bicycle.
Wittstruck said ALEA is assisting in the search by providing helicopter and drone surveillance, while other agencies are also lending a hand in attempting to locate Bates.
Anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact GSPD at (251)-968-2431.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.