A regulatory inspection of a Theodore RV development suspected of exacerbating turbid water conditions found numerous instances where sediment controls have been improperly maintained.
Documents made public Tuesday night, July 17, on the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) online portal, show that an on-site inspection of the 44-acre Paradise Found RV Resort & Marina property conducted on July 12 by the agency confirmed best management practices were not being maintained.
The property has been clear-cut and under construction for more than a year and currently appears to be mostly mud and dirt. Local real estate developer Ty Engler is leading up the work.
Local residents and Mobile Baykeepr have been sounding the alarm about runoff at the site for the past few weeks, with some reporting Fowl River has been discolored to something like “chocolate milk.”
Mobile Baykeeper Cade Kistler told Lagniappe earlier this week turbid waters can impact water vegetation growth by limiting sunlight, which can go on to impact aquatic species. Extreme cases of runoff can accumulate silt in nearby waterways and make them more shallow.
The ADEM inspection, reportedly prompted by the volume of residential complaints, states that there are at least five areas on the property where silt fencing has been improperly implemented or not maintained.
At three locations, sentiment was observed accumulating beyond where the fencing had been attempted. The inspector also reported turbid stormwater present in nearby wetlands, and indicated the issued present “potential water quality concerns,” though no active runoff was observed while present.
Records show Engler’s company has been warned and issued notices of violations for stormwater runoff by ADEM for the past year, though no enforcement action has been taken beyond that.
Engler's company last responded to ADEM's citations in December with numerous images of repairs conducted on silt fences around the property.
