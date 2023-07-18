339589970_958694385300770_5034024229041868448_n.jpg

Concept artwork of the new Paradise Found RV Resort & Marina. (via facebook.com/Paradisefoundrvresort/)

A regulatory inspection of a Theodore RV development suspected of exacerbating turbid water conditions found numerous instances where sediment controls have been improperly maintained.

Documents made public Tuesday night, July 17, on the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) online portal, show that an on-site inspection of the 44-acre Paradise Found RV Resort & Marina property conducted on July 12 by the agency confirmed best management practices were not being maintained.

Screenshot 2023-07-18 at 10.09.34 AM.png

Silt fencing at the Paradise Found RV Resort development which was reported as improperly implemented or maintained.
Screenshot 2023-07-18 at 10.09.09 AM.png

More improper silt fencing at the Paradise Found RV Resort. ADEM reported sediment was observed accumulating beyond the fence.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

