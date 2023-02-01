Raised on the outskirts of Theodore on a large swath of farmland and part of an extensive family, Justin Poiroux didn’t have too many opportunities outside of school to pursue his passion for the world of technology.
So when the Davidson High School alum joined its prestigious robotics team, a door was opened for Poiroux as he attempted to dive headfirst into the field. And it didn’t take long for him to realize he had a knack for tech.
“I think being raised on a farm, being devoid of a lot of technology and then getting to help people solve problems in tech helped push me in this direction,” Poiroux said. “I joined the robotics team my freshman year and towards the end of my sophomore year, I was helping lead a lot of the design and programming work with the robots.”
Now the chief technology officer of one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency companies on the entire African continent, Poiroux can use his passion for tech to both make a living and change lives.
Poiroux co-founded Yellow Card, a cryptocurrency exchange company, along with CEO Chris Maurice, which launched in Nigeria in 2019. The company serves as a crypto-based banking business, helping those in Africa to get in on the world of cryptocurrency.
But how the company and Poiroux got their roots and began operating in an entirely different continent was a twisting road filled with ups and downs along the way.
The young entrepreneur first got interested in Bitcoin in his sophomore year of high school in 2010-11. Poiroux saw the coin was being sold on eBay for a 150 percent markup, so he decided to partner with a friend to buy and sell Bitcoins online.
While the first two weeks were incredibly lucrative for a couple of high school kids — making $40,000 in their first week — the two suddenly found themselves in the hole due to credit card chargebacks on the transactions and having to pay people back.
“We had both lost our individual life savings that we had up to that point,” Poiroux said. “But that didn’t scare us away. We knew we wanted to work in crypto and so we tried to figure out a way to make things more legit and not expose ourselves to credit card chargebacks.”
The two then set up an operation to sell Bitcoin properly, in person, across the U.S.
The idea was a success to begin with, but after U.S. regulators began cracking down on cryptocurrency exchanges — and someone running a similar operation was arrested in Florida — the two took a break.
“We just said we needed to take a step back and figure out how to legitimize what we’re doing,” Poiroux said.
Part of the process of legitimizing the ideas involved putting gift cards on racks across the country where people could go to Walmart or other retailers and buy cards with monetary amounts of cryptocurrencies on the card, leading to the name Yellow Card for the company.
In their first attempt to build out the company, they received a $100,000 investment from former Austal CEO Bob Browning. The money wouldn’t last long as the decision to outsource software to a company in Opelika resulted in the company losing $60,000 of its initial investment.
“At that point, we weren’t paying ourselves anything and we had just lost 60 percent of what we had raised,” Poiroux said.
So the young entrepreneur decided then and there to drop out of Auburn University and dedicate all his time and effort to Yellow Card.
Going global
After multiple financial setbacks and going through some growing pains, there was a need for the company to pivot to a different strategy. The signs to do so just hadn’t appeared yet.
As to why the company decided to set up operations in Africa, it all boils down to an interaction with a professor at Auburn.
While he had dropped out, the university saw the potential in the company and allowed Poiroux to stay on campus and use the college’s resources. The school also gave the company office space from which to work.
On campus, Poiroux met a Nigerian professor who would send money to his family back home, but his bank would charge him $90 in international wire fees every month, which Poiroux said was more than the average monthly wage for someone in Nigeria.
Poiroux saw the situation as an opportunity to help his business ideas take the next step while also helping solve a critical issue in the modern world.
But while they had the problem of transferring money via crypto figured out, those on the receiving end might not know what to do with the currency once it was received. And that’s the issue Poiroux and Yellow Card have set out to solve.
“So we asked him if he had ever heard of Bitcoin because he could basically do the same transfer for free and instantly,” Poiroux said. “Then later that night, we began thinking about what his family was going to do. Because we could help him transfer that value across borders, but how can they extract that value in Nigeria?”
From that moment, the company pivoted and began attempting to solve one issue: making crypto as accessible as possible across Africa.
One of the biggest challenges the company has faced thus far has been attempting to get Nigeria and the rest of the African continent more financially literate and developing a better understanding of the world of crypto.
“I would say financial literacy is a lot lower in Africa than in the United States and Europe, so we couldn’t even start with basic Bitcoin and crypto education,” Poiroux said. “We’ve had to start from the ground up. We started Yellow Card Academy, which is a whole dashboard and learning resource for how people think about general financial knowledge and literacy that they don’t typically get.”
The goal is for the company to sponsor a continent-wide financial literacy tour going from university to university educating people on how crypto could potentially benefit them.
Fast-forward to today, and Yellow Card has grown into one of the go-to cryptocurrency companies on the entire African continent.
Recently named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list as part of the big money startup category, Poiroux now oversees 50 full-time software engineers as the company’s CTO, with over 1 million users across 16 countries in Africa.
As he looks toward the future, Poiroux doesn’t let his beginnings at Davidson and his relationship with robotics teacher Mike Fletcher slip through the cracks when telling his story.
“Mike Fletcher and all of the other teachers there that assisted him, they really made sure that if you’re doing something, you’re doing it right,” Poiroux said. “The level of engagement and tech-related things I was able to explore with Davidson robotics and working with Fletcher, it really helped propel me … and a lot of the learning behind the engineering process I got from those classes I still apply today in my work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.