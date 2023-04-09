One man is dead and another is injured following a drive-by shooting Saturday on Brownlee Street, according to a statement from the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Brownlee Street to a report of shots fired. While there, they discovered two men had sustained gunshot wounds while sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence. Both were transported to a local hospital and one died from his injuries.
After an investigation, officers discovered the victims were in the vehicle when unknown people in another vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots before driving away.
The homicide victim's name will be released pending notification of the next of kin. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
If you have any information that could assist in the investigation of this case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous tip by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.