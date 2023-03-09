Dozens of emergency personnel responded to a blaze atop a decommissioned oil rig Wednesday, in what became a three-hour fight to get the fire under control.
In a press release later that night, Mobile Fire & Rescue Chief Jermey P. Lami said crews were on-site at a dry dock located on Dunlap Drive from 1:50 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where thick black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles rising from a 10- to 12-story rig.
A combined eight fire engines, three ladder trucks, three rescue trucks and a fire boat were deployed in response to mitigate the situation, including more than 55 fighters, paramedics, command staff and support staff. The U.S. Coast Guard was also requested.
Lami said shipyard officials informed emergency responders the rig contained potentially hazardous materials, including oil, diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid as well as other flammables, such as cardboard and insulation.
The Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management were notified of the potential of contaminants washing into the Mobile River while crews worked to extinguish flames. Shipyard management and Coast Guard representatives later assured fire crews that hazard material risks were minimal.
After gathering information on the rig layout, cargo and hazards, Lami said fire suppression teams loaded members, gear, high-rise hose lines and other equipment into a nearby shipyard lift. Teams were able to successfully establish a water supply and apply a “direct fire attack.” Ladders were also erected to assist in suppression from the rig’s exterior.
After an hour-and-a-half of continuous dousing, command staff altered their attack plan due to the threat of floor instability. Drone-based infrared cameras helped MFRD staff identify exact locations of remaining active flames, which helped crews coordinate attacks.
“After approximately three hours, the incident was under control. Investigators assessed the scene atop the rig and began the preliminary investigation. The cause of the incident remains undetermined, pending further investigation,” Lami said. “Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained during scene operations, and no shipyard personnel were injured.”
According to property records and ADEM permits, the dry dock is associated with Alabama Shipyard LLC, which took over the surrounding facilities in April 2022. A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.