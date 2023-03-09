Dozens of emergency personnel responded to a blaze atop a decommissioned oil rig Wednesday, in what became a three-hour fight to get the fire under control.

In a press release later that night, Mobile Fire & Rescue Chief Jermey P. Lami said crews were on-site at a dry dock located on Dunlap Drive from 1:50 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where thick black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles rising from a 10- to 12-story rig.

335304025_230316432748967_6782715938063751179_n.jpg

Photos by Mobile Fire and Rescue Department
334603771_1409345199899472_5469140306210286722_n.jpg

Photos by Mobile Fire and Rescue Department
335071261_876427203449644_8756666969194553951_n.jpg

Photos by Mobile Fire and Rescue Department

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

