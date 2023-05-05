Plaintiffs suing a Mobile couple accused of defrauding investors and draining the accounts of a medical device start-up are nearing an agreement to settle the case, according to recent filings.
The news of successful negotiations comes just days before a hearing was to take place to consider motions on substantial issues in the case, as well as posts on social media indicating the defendants are moving away.
Local country music artist Carla Williams Falkner and her husband, Peter, were sued last fall by their business partners and investors in Innovative Medical Partners (IMP), a company launched in Mobile in 2016 with Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala that sought to help bring proprietary healthcare concepts to market.
The separate lawsuits allege the Falkners raised more than $10 million through unregistered securities while misleading investors about their financial, education, and business background. Peter Falkner is further accused of wearing surgical scrubs and white coats to make himself appear a part of the medical community. The investors claim as much as $5 million was used to prop up the Falkners’ “lavish lifestyles,” including trips, concerts, their children’s private school tuition and Williams’ music endeavors, including recording an album at the famed Abbey Road Studios in London.
The Plessalas’ lawsuit is aimed at taking control of the company, where they mutually maintained a 50-50 stake with the Falkners. According to their complaint, the Falkners held fiduciary control over the businesses’ accounts, while the Plessalas led the research and development of products for the company. The Plessalas allege the Falkners exhausted the company’s financial resources and crippled the company.
Signals of development began Monday, May 1, when attorneys for the Plessalas filed a motion requesting the case be consolidated with the investors’ lawsuit, pointing to the similarities between the two complaints and the likelihood that discovery requests would overlap. That request was granted by Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter.
Movement on the Plessalas case has been nearly stagnant since it was filed in September 2022 due to continuances and a 90-day window to attempt to mediate. That window concluded in January, but updates were never filed.
Asked about the recent development, the Falkners’ attorney, Tom Benton, told Lagniappe it was to finalize a settlement in both cases.
The implications became explicit Thursday, May 4, when the group representing IMP investors filed similar motions before Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom, also asking for consolidation for the purpose “to facilitate a settlement.” That request was also granted. The investors’ attorneys said they could not provide any additional details at this time.
The consolidation subsequently made a substantial hearing scheduled for Friday unnecessary. The court was expected to hear and decide on multiple pending motions, including a motion to dismiss and attempts to quash discovery attempts. A joint hearing is now scheduled before Judge Youngpeter for May 19 where the future of the lawsuits are expected to be addressed.
Posts made by Williams to social media over the past month indicate she has moved away from the Mobile area and has simultaneously moved out of a second home in Nashville.
A photo of an empty floor shared on Instagram in April is captioned, “We will permanently be back to Nashville in about 2 years. And this time we will never leave.”
