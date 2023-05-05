Falkers Plessalas IMP

Dr. Kirby and Dr. Deneen Plessala (left) are reportedly nearing a conclusion to their lawsuit against their business partners, Peter and Carla Williams Falkner.

Plaintiffs suing a Mobile couple accused of defrauding investors and draining the accounts of a medical device start-up are nearing an agreement to settle the case, according to recent filings.

The news of successful negotiations comes just days before a hearing was to take place to consider motions on substantial issues in the case, as well as posts on social media indicating the defendants are moving away.

