A 35-year-old man from Irvington will spend the next three and a half years in federal prison on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after he was discovered with stolen driver’s licenses, credit and debit cards, mail and checks.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies found David John Waxman passed out at the wheel of an SUV blocking a Theodore intersection in September 2021.
Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock sentenced Waxman to 42 months in federal custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24. He pleaded guilty in April 2022.
Waxman could have received 30 years and a $1 million fine if he had not signed the plea deal.
“During an interview with investigators,” the release reads, “Waxman admitted that he had fraudulently deposited checks that had been stolen from the mail and altered into his personal account at Regions Bank.”
Video cameras at Regions ATMs showed Waxman depositing into his account “on several occasions.” He also admitted he tried to deposit a stolen U.S. Treasury Check from the COVID-19 stimulus program.
“As part of his guilty plea, Waxman admitted that he possessed and used means of identification of real people—namely, victims’ names, addresses, phone numbers, and bank account information,” the release reads.
In addition to his prison term, Waxman must also repay $7,120.86 to the people he robbed.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with help from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.